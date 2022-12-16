from the in-God-we-rust dept.
http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-38372342
Scientists say they have identified a remarkable new feature in Earth's molten outer core. They describe it as a kind of "jet stream" - a fast-flowing river of liquid iron that is surging westwards under Alaska and Siberia. The moving mass of metal has been inferred from measurements made by Europe's Swarm satellites. This trio of spacecraft are currently mapping Earth's magnetic field to try to understand its fundamental workings.
The scientists say the jet is the best explanation for the patches of concentrated field strength that the satellites observe in the northern hemisphere. "This jet of liquid iron is moving at about fifty kilometres per year," explained Dr Chris Finlay from the National Space Institute at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU Space). "That might not sound like a lot to you on Earth's surface, but you have to remember this a very dense liquid metal and it takes a huge amount of energy to move this thing around and that's probably the fastest motion we have anywhere within the solid Earth," he told BBC News.
An accelerating high-latitude jet in Earth's core (DOI: 10.1038/ngeo2859) (DX)
I got it (Score:2)
> 50km/year jet stream.
Is it an F35 kind of jet?
Reply to This
Catching up with Holywood (Score:2)
This is all well and good, but can we restart it if The Core [imdb.com] stops spinning?
Reply to This
One hell of a tour (Score:2)
I know a lot of people write them off as a mere tribute act, but I think Iron Jet Stream raised themselves out of that category when they started performing their affectionate tributes whilst wearing the skins of original Iron Maiden musicians. As I understand it Steve Harris is the only remaining unpeeled Iron Maiden member, and now lives and records primarily from a heavily fortified concrete bunker in a secret location.
Reply to This
Again (Score:0)
The mongol horde are gonna fuck up Europe again.
Reply to This
I blame the internet (Score:2)
The iron core of the Earth used to be solid. Now it's melting and flowing around? Climate change is real, folks.
Reply to This