Geologists Identify the Mineralogy of Mercury

Phoenix666 writes:

For the first time, geologists from the University of Liège have been able to determine the nature of the minerals present on the surface of Mercury - one of the four telluric planets in our solar system. Their study, published this week in the journal Nature Geoscience, is based on experiments conducted in laboratory at extreme temperatures, to reconstitute the conditions observed during the crystallization of magmas. The mineralogy of rocks on the surface of the planets is an excellent indicator of the origin and evolution of the planets since the origins of the solar system.

Between 2011 and 2015, the Messenger probe sent by NASA orbited Mercury and collected tens of thousands physico-chemical measurements of the Mercury crust. It is on the basis of these measurements that Olivier Namur and Bernard Charlier, researchers at FRS-FNRS, were able to reproduce - in their new experimental petrology laboratory at Université de Liège using a unique equipment in Belgium - samples of Mercury magma.

Their conclusions help us to better understand the mineralogy of Mercury, which remained an enigma, and more globally the evolution of this planet. The crust of Mercury is of magmatic origin, produced by lava from the mantle between 4.2 and 3.5 billion years ago. In their study, the two researchers were able to define different regions in the northern hemisphere of Mercury, each characterized by a specific mineralogy.

Their major discovery is the link between the age of these regions and the mineralogy of the lava on their surface, which demonstrates the major role of the thermal evolution of Mercury on its volcanic history. The magmatic activity on Mercury was interrupted early 3.5 billion years ago, making it the telluric planet that cooled the most rapidly in our solar system.

  • come on, where's the text? (Score:2)

    by melikamp (1886) on Saturday December 24, @04:47AM (#445415) Journal
    Can we please start posting links to full texts of scientific results, if nothing else? If such link is unavailable, it's fake science, or some kind of con, anyway. If some journal prints an article, an the license prohibits reproduction elsewhere, then the authors have chosen to restrict access to review by peers worldwide. Fuck them. Let them choke on their science. Scientists worldwide should simply break ranks with all institutions which restrict sharing scientific knowledge for petty or nonsensical reasons such as copyright. In some countries, like Russia or China, this may well be impractical, but here in USA I believe we can set the tone right. Soylent-fodder, people, I am talking to you, please heed my plea and boycott sleazeballs who restrict public access to science.

  • No content in summary (Score:2)

    by darkfeline (1030) on Saturday December 24, @08:14AM (#445483) Homepage

    Since the title is "Geologists Identify the Mineralogy of Mercury", it'd be nice to have a summary of the mineralogy in the summary. Here's the abstract, which is much more informative than TFS.

    NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft has revealed geochemical diversity across Mercury’s volcanic crust. Near-infrared to ultraviolet spectra and images have provided evidence for the Fe2+-poor nature of silicate minerals, magnesium sulfide minerals in hollows and a darkening component attributed to graphite, but existing spectral data is insufficient to build a mineralogical map for the planet. Here we investigate the mineralogical variability of silicates in Mercury’s crust using crystallization experiments on magmas with compositions and under reducing conditions expected for Mercury. We find a common crystallization sequence consisting of olivine, plagioclase, pyroxenes and tridymite for all magmas tested. Depending on the cooling rate, we suggest that lavas on Mercury are either fully crystallized or made of a glassy matrix with phenocrysts. Combining the experimental results with geochemical mapping, we can identify several mineralogical provinces: the Northern Volcanic Plains and Smooth Plains, dominated by plagioclase, the High-Mg province, strongly dominated by forsterite, and the Intermediate Plains, comprised of forsterite, plagioclase and enstatite. This implies a temporal evolution of the mineralogy from the oldest lavas, dominated by mafic minerals, to the youngest lavas, dominated by plagioclase, consistent with progressive shallowing and decreasing degree of mantle melting over time.

