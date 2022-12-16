from the matter-of-extreme-gravity dept.
It was hailed as an elegant confirmation of Einstein's general theory of relativity — but ironically the discovery of gravitational waves earlier this year could herald the first evidence that the theory breaks down at the edge of black holes. Physicists have analysed the publicly released data from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), and claim to have found "echoes" of the waves that seem to contradict general relativity's predictions.
The echoes could yet disappear with more data. If they persist, the finding would be extraordinary. Physicists have predicted that Einstein's hugely successful theory could break down in extreme scenarios, such as at the centre of black holes. The echoes would indicate the even more dramatic possibility that relativity fails at the black hole's edge, far from its core.
If the echoes go away, then general relativity will have withstood a test of its power — previously, it wasn't clear that physicists would be able to test their non-standard predictions.
Science!! (Score:2)
It wouldn't be the first time increased accuracy in a measurement or the Universe or as in this case just detection of something unexpected, has led to things getting re-thought.
Maybe our math for Gravity is correct but we have black holes all wrong, or maybe the other way round. Or maybe both need more work than everyone believed.
Whats that old saying? "The Universe is not only stranger than we imagine, it is stranger than we CAN imagine."
Time will tell.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
Re:Einstein is Always Right (Score:2)
Qu'on me donne six lignes écrites de la main du plus honnête homme, j'y trouverai de quoi le faire pendre.
