LIGO Black Hole Echoes Hint at General-Relativity Breakdown

Saturday December 24, @05:54AM
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

It was hailed as an elegant confirmation of Einstein's general theory of relativity — but ironically the discovery of gravitational waves earlier this year could herald the first evidence that the theory breaks down at the edge of black holes. Physicists have analysed the publicly released data from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), and claim to have found "echoes" of the waves that seem to contradict general relativity's predictions.

The echoes could yet disappear with more data. If they persist, the finding would be extraordinary. Physicists have predicted that Einstein's hugely successful theory could break down in extreme scenarios, such as at the centre of black holes. The echoes would indicate the even more dramatic possibility that relativity fails at the black hole's edge, far from its core.

If the echoes go away, then general relativity will have withstood a test of its power — previously, it wasn't clear that physicists would be able to test their non-standard predictions.

  • Science!! (Score:2)

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Saturday December 24, @09:04AM (#445491)

    It wouldn't be the first time increased accuracy in a measurement or the Universe or as in this case just detection of something unexpected, has led to things getting re-thought.

    Maybe our math for Gravity is correct but we have black holes all wrong, or maybe the other way round. Or maybe both need more work than everyone believed.

    Whats that old saying? "The Universe is not only stranger than we imagine, it is stranger than we CAN imagine."

    Time will tell.

  • Re:Einstein is Always Right (Score:2)

    by stormwyrm (717) on Saturday December 24, @08:12AM (#445482)
    No, Einstein was wrong about a great many things. Ahem, “God does not play dice with the universe.” Einstein was wrong, very wrong about quantum mechanics, which he disliked, but Quantum Mechanics has withstood the test of experiment and observation just as well as General Relativity. There are limits to the applicability of all scientific theories. In a sense they are both wrong, but their wrongness is by degrees [tufts.edu]. We might just be seeing the limits of GR with these observations of black hole physics.
