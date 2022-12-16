from the answer-is-42 dept.
Physicists have failed to find disintegrating protons, throwing into limbo the beloved theory that the forces of nature were unified at the beginning of time.
For 20 years, physicists in Japan have monitored a 13-story-tall tank of pure water cloistered deep inside an abandoned zinc mine, hoping to see protons in the water spontaneously fall apart. In the meantime, a Nobel Prize has been won for a different discovery in the cathedral-esque water tank pertaining to particles called neutrinos. But the team looking for proton decays — events that would confirm that three of the four forces of nature split off from a single, fundamental force at the beginning of time — is still waiting.
"So far, we never see this proton decay evidence," said Makoto Miura of the University of Tokyo, who leads the Super-Kamiokande experiment's proton decay search team.
Different "grand unified theories" or "GUTs" tying together the strong, weak and electromagnetic forces make a range of predictions about how long protons take to decay. Super-K's latest analysis finds that the subatomic particles must live, on average, at least 16 billion trillion trillion years, an increase from the minimum proton lifetime of 13 billion trillion trillion years that the team calculated in 2012. The findings, released in October and under review for publication in Physical Review D, rule out a greater range of the predicted proton lifetimes and leave the beloved, 1970s-era grand unification hypothesis as an unproven dream. "By far the most likely way we would ever verify this idea is proton decay," said Stephen Barr, a physicist at the University of Delaware.
Without proton decay, the evidence that the forces that govern elementary particles today are actually splinters of a single "grand unified" force is purely circumstantial: The three forces seem to converge to the same strengths when extrapolated to high energies, and their mathematical structures suggest inclusion in a larger whole, much as the shape of Earth's continents hint at the ancient supercontinent Pangea.
"You have these fragments and they fit together so perfectly," Barr said. "Most people think it can't be an accident."
[Continues...]
[Ed. additions follow.] The article proceeds to explain the background on possible models that support grand-unified theories, explains symmetry groups and interchangeability of different quark charges, as well as the potential implications depending on positive or negative findings.
For those who are unfamiliar with the topic, Wikipedia helpfully summarizes:
A Grand Unified Theory (GUT) is a model in particle physics in which at high energy, the three gauge interactions of the Standard Model which define the electromagnetic, weak, and strong interactions or forces, are merged into one single force. This unified interaction is characterized by one larger gauge symmetry and thus several force carriers, but one unified coupling constant. If Grand Unification is realized in nature, there is the possibility of a grand unification epoch in the early universe in which the fundamental forces are not yet distinct.
Are there any Soylentils who could elaborate on what the impact might be should a GUT be confirmed? Where would we go from there?
What the proton experiment rules out (Score:3, Informative)
The way this is usually studied is via the symmetry groups (a group has a binary composition operator (ab) to get new element of group, a "no change" identity (ae)=(ea)=a, each element has an inverse, and order of composition doesn't matter a(bc)=(ab)c) of the three forces. The mathematical models of electromagnetism (EM), weak force, and strong force when taken separately have internal, reversible transformations that leave the model of the force unchanged. For example, one can shift the phase of EM waves (which basically is a transformation between electrical and magnetic forces parameterized by the coordinate of a circle) without changing the math describing the theory. This one dimensional shift becomes the symmetry of the EM force. Similar models of the weak and strong forces have more elaborate symmetry groups.
The math labels for these three symmetry groups are U(1), SU(2), and SU(3) (see here for a description of the SU category [wikipedia.org]). U(1) are all complex numbers of absolute value 1. SU(N) is all square complex matrices of N rows and columns which have a matrix multiplication inverse generated by taking the conjugate of the original matrix (transpose the matrix and then complex conjugate of every element of the matrix) with determinant 1 (the "S" or "Special" designates matrices with determinant 1).
So we have these three known symmetry groups of the three non-gravitational forces. There are multiple ways they could fit together into a larger symmetry group. For example, they could be completely independent of each other. That yields a larger symmetry group of U(1) x SU(2) x SU(3) (you're just picking a different transformation from each symmetry group and multiplying them together).
However, there are other possibilities. I'll note that a commonly considered possibility is SU(5) as part of a number of grand unified theories, but there are other choices. It has a U(1), SU(2), and SU(3) subgroup (groups in larger groups are called "subgroups"), but as promised in the beginning, there are interactions now between the three subgroups that leads to proton decay [wikipedia.org] as a possible particle interaction pathway.
Unfortunately, I don't understand the models at this point well enough to know why they're so confident that decay times in the range 10^31 to 10^39 years must be consequences of these models.
