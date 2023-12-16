from the hello-this-is-Lenny dept.
AT&T yesterday unveiled free robocall blocking for postpaid smartphone customers.
Named Call Protect, the service blocks some fraud calls at the network level before they reach customers' phones. In other cases, when it's less clear whether the call is fraudulent, Call Protect doesn't block the call but shows "suspected spam warnings on the incoming call screen which let customers choose whether or not to answer calls that originate from a suspected spam source," AT&T's announcement said.
At least for now, the service is available only for AT&T postpaid wireless customers with iPhones or Android phones that support AT&T's HD Voice technology. Call Protect is not automatically enabled. Instead, customers can add the feature in their AT&T account settings or the Call Protect app for iPhone and Android. Some Android users complained in the Google Play store reviews that Call Protect doesn't support unlocked devices like the Google Pixel.
Coming in 6 months, AT&T premium business service for companies that want to circumvent Call Protect.
Coming soon (Score:2)
Agreed there will soon be ways for Robocallers to pay their way around this blocking.
It will probably start with a law suit by some political party (campaign calls already get an exemption from Do Not Call list regulations).
There is likely to be a service charge sooner or later.
Then there is this nugget in the announcement:
AT&T warns that the network-level fraud blocking "[m]ay inadvertently block wanted calls,"
So not unlike AT&Ts regular cellular service then?
I've regularly have calls drop over to my answering service (which is Google Voice) even when I'm sitting in my office with a strong signal. It just decides its not going to handle this call and sends it off to google to handle on my wifi connection.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Rebranded Hiya (Score:0)
Word on the net is that the call protect app is just a rebranded version of hiya. [hiya.com]
