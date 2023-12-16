from the it's-not-lurking-it's-gathering-intel dept.
Excessive Facebook browsing at Christmas, and seeing "perfect" family photos posted by others, is more likely to make you miserable, reports the BBC on a paper recently published by a graduate at the University of Copenhagen. The Facebook Experiment: Quitting Facebook Leads to Higher Levels of Well-Being.
Researchers warn of envy and a "deterioration of mood" from spending too long looking at other people's social media stories, induced by "unrealistic social comparisons".
Actively engaging in conversation and connecting with people on social media seems to be a much more positive experience, suggests the study, published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behaviour and Social Networking.
This seems to be much less gloomy than "passive" users who spend too long "lurking" on social networking websites without getting involved.
The study also suggests benefits from stopping using social media altogether for a week.
You may not be surprised to learn that similar studies have been published in the past. (No reports yet from the Maximegalon Institute of Slowly and Painfully Working Out the Surprisingly Obvious.)
But I will tell you that just today I received a PO from my new client - I had previously been out of work for six years.
I start Tuesday.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
I've been saying this forever, because I learned all those lessons back in the MySpace days and Tom was even a lot more likeable than Zuckerburg.
It reminds me of Thrasher magazine's poseur shot of the month, where skaters would take photos of themselves doing rad-looking tricks (that they wouldn't land and used off-camera assistance to perform) except that on social media, every shot is a poseur shot. You don't see all the fights and arguments that "happy couple" are having, or how fat they are thanks to creative angles, or bragging about how so-totally-deep-and-existentialist they are just because they read Metamorphosis or The Stranger. Oh, and then there's the data collection, social engineering, political media manipulation, and all that other bad shit going on behind the scenes. No thanks -- especially now, where simply having an opinion about anything can get you demonized when traced back to your identity.
It's all a load of fake-ass bullshit. Back in my pre-ban Slashdot days I'd show one of my good friends my troll posts, and explain the art of trolling, which he did not "get" at the time. The funny thing is, after refusing for so long, he finally got on Facebook and discovered how awesome trolling is, and thanks me for it.
Of course, it helps to have my kind of mentality with regard to friends, family, and acquaintances: If you're too lazy to call, text, e-mail, IM, or write me snail-mail; then you are not worth worrying about. I have a small but fierce circle of friends I've known for many years and am fine with that, but that kind of situation doesn't work for all personality types.
Miserable people do a lot of lurking on facebook.
Watching happy TV shows, full of programming about happy people living wonderful lives where everything always works out fine. Then get in your expensive car and go stuff a cheeseburger down your throat before heading to the stores to buy needless shit for all the other happy people in your life, all on credit of course!
I think this was in the Wreck-it Ralph outtakes (Score:3, Interesting)
There's an animatic (?) for a piece of the movie which had an interesting take on social media:
(from the Wikipedia page)
An earlier draft of the screenplay had Ralph and Vanellope spending time going around the game world to collect the pieces for her kart for Sugar Rush, and at times included Felix traveling with the pair. During these scenes, Ralph would have lied to Felix regarding his budding relationship with Calhoun, leading eventually to Ralph becoming depressed and abandoning his quest to get his medal back. At this point, a fourth game world, Extreme Easy Living 2, would have been introduced and was considered a "hedonistic place" between the social nature of The Sims and the open-world objective-less aspects of Grand Theft Auto, according to Moore.[46] Ralph would go there too, wallowing in his depression, and would find happiness by gaining "Like It" buttons for doing acceptable actions in the party-like nature of the place. Moore stated that while it was difficult to consider dropping this new game world, they found that its introduction in the second half of the film would be too difficult a concept for the viewer to grasp.[46] They further had trouble working out how a social game would be part of an arcade, and though they considered having the game be running on Litwak's laptop, they ultimately realized that justifying the concept would be too convoluted. Line art sketches and voice-over readings of the scene were included on the home media release of the film.[46]
I would have liked to see the concept in the movie, regardless of whether or not they could wedge it in to the plotline. Lord knows entire movies survive on poorly-developed plots.
