China’s Road-Straddling Bus Has Been Blocking Traffic for Months

posted by janrinok on Saturday December 24, @09:28PM
from the time-for-a-rethink dept.
China's once-celebrated Traffic Elevated Bus (TEB) (reported here) has been left abandoned in the middle of a Hebei city road, not having moved once in over two months. Originally touted as the futuristic solution to urban traffic jams, the "straddling bus" is currently causing them.

A local reporter recently checked up on "the future of public transportation" at its testing site in Qinhuangdao, only to find it forgotten in a rusted garage, covered in dust. The bus is currently being looked after by a pair of old security guards who reluctantly admit that they've been forgotten about as well.

Related Stories

Test of Elevated Bus in China 23 comments [+]

butthurt writes:

previously: Straddle Bus 'Eats' Cars As it Speeds Down the Highway

Shanghaiist reports that an example of the TEB-1 (Transit Elevated Bus) has been built and has been tested on a 300 m track. The bus is of an unusual design: 7.8 m wide, its wheels rest both sides of a road, with the main part of the body high above street level so that other traffic can pass beneath. It is electrically powered. Passengers enter and leave via raised platforms. Its capacity is variously reported as 300 or 1200 passengers.

additional coverage:

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2

