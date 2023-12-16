from the something-to-try-while-digesting-your-turkey dept.
In a rather curious turn, the Raspberry Pi foundation has released an x86 PC port of its PIXEL+Debian Linux desktop environment.
PIXEL (which is a clunky backronym for Pi Improved Xwindows Environment, Lightweight) is an extensively modified version of the LXDE X11 desktop environment. It was originally released in September for use with Raspberry Pi single-board computers, but now it has also been packaged up for x86 PCs. You can boot your Windows or Mac PC into the PIXEL desktop environment right now, if you so wish.
In the words of Eben Upton, founder of the foundation, PIXEL is "our best guess as to what the majority of users are looking for in a desktop environment [...] Put simply, it's the GNU/Linux we would want to use." To that end, PIXEL is both clean and modern-looking, but more importantly it is useful, with a wide range of productivity software and programming tools pre-installed. PIXEL doesn't eschew proprietary software, either; it even comes with the Adobe Flash browser plug-in.
Can any PIXEL users comment?
Buy a Google (Score:0)
OS vs Hardware (Score:1, Informative)
I really hate the confusion. In one place (title here) it says "X86 Pcs" (thats the correct thing to say, though is should be "x86" and "PCs"), in another its "Windows or Mac PC" (Why mention some example OSs you might already have on your PC?) and https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/pixel-pc-mac/ [raspberrypi.org] says simply "PC or Mac" which makes little sense (My Mac or personal computer?).
Your computer (PC) is hardware that may or already have one or more OSs. A Mac is a particular kind of PC (made by Apple), and Mac OSX is the operating system they also provide. Most (but not all) Macs have x86 processors, and the same is true for PCs with Windows.
This isn't hard to get right. Soylent's title is more correct than the primary source, and the secondary source. Thanks; keep up the good work, but I wish everyone else would do better ;)
Pixel Desktop on pi3 (Score:2)
Pixel desktop is well optimized for running on rpi3, it actually makes for an almost usable low-end desktop. That is where it's usefulness ends. Has some stupid arbitrary limitations that annoyed the piss out of me on the pi, and I can see zero reason to deal with anything resembling on a non-toy computer.
When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
Downloaded (Score:4, Informative)
There is, at this point in time, no installer. You can ONLY run it as a live OS. It is very definitely a lightweight OS, because there is almost nothing there. I didn't pry the hood open yet, just fired up the VM from the ISO file, and looked at the menu. The desktop is pretty. You may have to disable ALSA, for some reason, I had no menus the first time. There is a known issue with some hardware.
I want to see the installer, then play around with the repositories. Then, I'll decide whether I like Pixel or not. ALL OS's look pretty when they run from a LiveCD.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Stuck at 800x600 or something (Score:2)
I hope it works better running natively than it does in a VirtualBox VM. So far I can't get it to assume any resolution besides 800x600 (or is it 1024x768?). It's taking up about half of the 1200 pixel vertical resolution of my 17" MacBook Pro and won't change when I change the window size.
Now, maybe I'm a little crazy, but in 2016 (almost 2017), I feel like this is the kind of thing that should no longer be difficult to figure out. I mean, this is just basic human interface essentials, the ability to control the display resolution and respond with the proper resolution if a different display is connected while the system is running. And this is supposedly based on Debian Linux? Isn't Linux fairly well supported by VirtualBox as far as things like automatically changing resolution when I change the size of the VirtualBox VM window? That kind of thing seems to work well in for instance elementary Linux. I kind of feel like I just booted up a 15 year old copy of BeOS (which I do from time to time) where I have to manually set a VESA graphics mode at the boot screen to get it to do better than 640x480 and monochrome. There isn't even a control panel for display resolution control, as far as I can tell. Perhaps PIXEL is a little bit too basic. I don't even know where to search for boot options that might let me unlock the full resolution of my screen. Or maybe some terminal commands. No idea. And I am of the strong opinion that any "user-friendly" system has automatically failed the "user-friendly" test if the user has to descend to the command line to do something common like this that should be easily doable in the GUI.
/nitpick over.
Besides that, it seems like a nice, simple little setup for basic desktop use.
But... aren't there already dozens of almost identical Linux distributions with such simple default desktop setups, and specifically designed to run well on older PCs? I'm not quite getting the point of going to all the effort to port this from the Pi to x86. Does it do something amazing that, say, a Linux Mint or Xubuntu won't do for the typical PC user? Is it more lightweight than a Vector or Puppy Linux type distro?
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
