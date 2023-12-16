from the changed-name-back-to-'bomb' dept.
An American flight was delayed due to a passenger changing the SSID of a device to "Samsung Galaxy Note 7_1097":
Lucas Wojciechowski was on Virgin America flight 358 from San Francisco to Boston and told BBC News he photographed the hotspot after noticing it when he opened his laptop. A call went out for any passenger with a Note 7 to press their call button. Mr. Wojciechowski subsequently tweeted the crew's announcements from the late night flight after the pilot warned passengers they would have to make an emergency landing.
"This isn't a joke. We're going to turn on the lights (it's 11pm) and search everyone's bag until we find it. "This is the captain speaking. Apparently the plane is going to have to get diverted and searched if nobody fesses up soon." The owner came forward confessing there was no Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on board, but they had changed the name of their SSID wireless device to 'Samsung Galaxy Note 7_1097.'
The real world is funnier than any joke.
do it to someone else
set it up on a throwaway device, stash it in the bag of someone you dont like
unfuckingbelievable
On a scale of one to fuckall nothing just how dangerous is that thing versus a fucking airplane? If a single battery pack is that dangerous then why aren't they all required to be transported in a safe container?
Fun times.
Fear is powerful
Face, say hello to Palm. Palm, say hello to Face. I am expecting that at some time people will get flogged again. Justice of the mob; what could possibly go wrong.
There are no people left with humour, apparently. Maybe we should just wait until all those anxiety-infested near-humans die out of heart attacks and high blood pressure. The remaining part may be more inclined to take it easy and present themselves with a smile on their face.
Re:Fear is powerful (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, part of the fear is that if the crew did just laugh it off and there was a minor fire, their employers, the courts and the media would show even less of a sense of humour.
"Inquest culture" is a huge part of the problem. Anybody who does make the wrong call will be faced with a room full of lawyers getting paid more in an hour than they get paid in a day taking days to pick over the original split-second decision with 20:20 hindsight and a strong incentive to find a scapegoat. The media will, of course, egg on this process.
Anybody seen the mass media report any accurate stats as to the odds of a GN7 going foom vs any other smartphone?
SSID naming contest
Let's see who can come up with a name that'll get a flight stopped the fastest.
Ricin_Aerosol_Bomb
Someone_set_us_up_the_bomb
These_Arent_the_Nukes_Youre_Looking_For
Cranky comments to a perfectly reasonable response
I must be misunderstanding the tone of the comments on this thread. Does nobody get how serious this is?
This is the electronic equivalent of shouting "Fire" in a crowded theater, only worse. Fire on a plane is A Big Deal. There's limited air, people are crammed together, there's nowhere to go to escape flames or smoke, and you're in a flying machine thousands of feet in the air.
So when someone makes a credible claim (via SSID) that they have a device known to burst into flames randomly, _I want the crew to take this seriously_. According to the article, no further action was taken against the passenger after he confessed. If true, that's waaaaaay more than reasonable.
I'm glad it all worked out, but . . . . c'mon. Doing this kind of thing, even as a joke, is just a bad idea.
