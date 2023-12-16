from the they-drive-just-like-the-locals dept.
http://www.sfexaminer.com/uber-halts-self-driving-car-pilot-sf/
Uber's self-driving car saga in San Francisco has come to an end, for now. The announcement that the ride-hail giant is halting its pilot of self-driving vehicles came minutes after the DMV announced late Wednesday afternoon that it revoked the vehicle registration of 16 self-driving Uber vehicles, and said they were "improperly issued."
"Concurrently, the department invited Uber to seek a permit so their vehicles can operate legally in California," DMV wrote in a statement. In an announcement released minutes later, an Uber spokesperson wrote, "We have stopped our self-driving pilot in California as the DMV has revoked the registrations for our self-driving cars. We're now looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules."
[...] At least three of the self-driving vehicles have been caught on video and in photos appearing to run red lights, though Uber has said that those instances have all been due to "human error."
Update:
It looks like Uber is abandoning California completely for its self driving car program for now and moving it to Arizona.
Only a day after the California DMV put a kibosh on Uber's scofflaw self-driving cars in San Francisco, Uber is pulling its program out of the state all together.
Uber's self-driving cars are headed to Arizona, and are going, going, gone.
Previously:
Uber's Self-Driving Cars to be Tested in San Francisco
Uber Won't Comply With the California DMV's Demand to Obtain a Permit for "Self-Driving Cars"
« Arctic Inuit, Native American Cold Adaptations May Originate from Extinct Hominids | Russian Scam Claimed to Net $5 Million Per Day »
Related Stories
According to c|net, Uber is preparing to launch self-driving cars in San Francisco, as it has done in Pittsburgh:
Uber's self-driving cars, accompanied by a human driver, have been traveling on the streets of San Francisco for the last three to four months. The company has said the cars are being used solely to collect data for maps. Mapping streets is part of readying autonomous vehicles for the open road, so they can identify routes and learn to detect obstacles.
Uber isn't saying when it's going to roll out its self-driving cars to passengers in San Francisco. The company declined to comment for this story. But CNET has learned that Uber will officially launch the program on Wednesday; we also learned that Uber worked in partnership with Volvo to develop the self-driving cars.
As of September, Uber didn't have a permit to run autonomous cars in California. It's unclear if the Department of Motor Vehicles has since given the company a permit. The DMV didn't return requests for comment.
So far, Uber's self-driving cars are available in only one US city -- Pittsburgh. After 18 months of testing, the company launched a small fleet of autonomous vehicles in September in the city. Now when riders hail an Uber there, they have a chance of being picked up in a self-driving car that's accompanied by a "safety driver." Uber said it plans to have 100 self-driving cars in Pittsburgh by the end of the year.
Also at The Verge .
Uber, the master of routing around regulations and exploiting legal loopholes, has found a rather big hole undermining a letter recently sent by the California Department of Motor Vehicles demanding that the company obtain a permit to test "self-driving cars" in San Francisco. Uber is arguing that the cars it plans to use in San Francisco are not truly autonomous and thus don't require a permit to operate:
Uber's position is that the semi-autonomous car system it is testing here is really no different from current advanced driver assistance systems available now for owners of Teslas and other cars that help with parking and collision avoidance. In that light, Uber doesn't believe it needs a permit because what it's working on doesn't meet the DMV requirements for a truly autonomous vehicle, which would be one that drives without the active, physical control or monitoring of a human being.
The permitting process "doesn't apply to us" because "you don't need to get belts and suspenders or whatever else if you're wearing a dress," Anthony Levandowski, who runs Uber's autonomous car programs, said in a press call Friday afternoon. "We cannot in good conscience" comply with a regulation that the company doesn't believe applies to it, he said.
The DMV cease-and-desist letter said that under the California Vehicle Code, an autonomous vehicle must have a permit to ensure that "those testing the vehicle have provided an adequate level of financial responsibility, have adequately trained qualified test drivers on the safe operation of the autonomous technology; and will notify the DMV when the vehicles have been involved in a collision." If Uber does not confirm immediately that it will stop its launch and seek a testing permit, DMV will initiate legal action, DMV attorney Brian Soublet wrote in a letter addressed to Levandowski.
The Uber "self-driving cars" will have not one, but two people at the front capable of taking control of the car.
Previously: Uber to Begin Picking Up Passengers With Autonomous Cars Next Month
Former Uber Employee Claims Widespread Privacy Problems
Uber's Self-Driving Cars to be Tested in San Francisco
missed headline gag... (Score:2)
"Uber self-driving car takes 3-point turn in San Francisco, and falls off Golden Gate"
OK, too sober...;-)
Reply to This
What's the takeaway (Score:2)
I have seen several headlines similar to this, implying that Uber made some decision or undertook some action to terminate their program for magic self-driving cars in California.
However, as I understand it, California suspended the registrations of Uber's cars making them illegal to drive on public roads, much less test with any driving assist technology, making any of Uber's decisions or actions pretty ineffective in having any effect on the whole issue...
... and ...
The cars had some driving assist technology but required a human driver to be in control at all times, even if only supervisory for certain well-defined situations, far from the "Total Recall" "Johnny Cab" magic driverless car business that so many in the media (and in the California government) seem to think was going on.
This is my understanding: Do I have it wrong?
Reply to This
So, self-driving or not self-driving? (Score:2)
Uber said they didn't need to meet the CA DMV's requirements because their cars weren't really self-driving. (I gather because there would be a person in there babysitting the car just in case?)
Now they're saying they're abandoning their self-driving car tests in California.
They need to make up their minds.
And much as dealing with the DMV is no fun (I'm in CA, but it's the same everywhere) I don't get to tell them their regulations are stupid and I'm ignoring them. So simple resentment and begrudgery dictates that Uber can't either. So there.
Reply to This
Shakedown (Score:2)
CA tried to shakedown Google (err... 'Alphabet'?) and Google demonstrated that there are at least 49 other jurisdictions that might be less corrupt. Sounds about right.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
Reply to This