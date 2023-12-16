from the all-talk-no-action dept.
Would you have sex with a robot? Would you marry one? Would a robot have the right to say no to such a union?
These were just a few of the questions being asked at the second Love and Sex with Robots conference hastily rearranged at Goldsmiths University in London after the government in Malaysia - the original location - banned it. It has proved controversial, not only to countries with conservative views.
There were no representatives from the sex industry in attendance and no sex robots on display, leading some to question the point of the event.
RealDolls, a Californian-based firm that makes lifelike sex toys, claimed that it would release an artificial intelligence-enhanced sex doll next year. The launch, if it happens, will be vindication for Dr David Levy, who has long predicted the era of intelligent human-looking robots.
A story for those hoping to find a Fully Integrated Security Technotronic Officer under the tree Christmas morning...
Non-sentient (Score:0)
If the sex robots aren't even sentient, then there is really no justification for banning them. Puritan nonsense isn't a justification for anything, either.
"Experts" are rather clueless, then (Score:5, Insightful)
Every one of the supposed ethical issues raised above can be addressed very simply: Are the "robots" in question sentient and capable of making their own informed, independent decisions? That question has an easy answer, and it is no.
Because of this, the marriage question is moot. Marriage, at a legal level, is a contract acknowledged by the State/government. Contracts can only be made through a meeting of the minds of independent, competent, and uncoerced parties. It sounds like these folk wanted to navel gaze and talk about coercion, when that is entirely beside the point - AI doesn't meet the bar for independent thought/sentience, and thus cannot by definition enter into a contract. Also, because without sentience, the robot doesn't have any rights or ability to express yes/no. There's no consent, any more than there is consent by your car to start and drive you to work, or your phone to send that text to your spouse.
As to would people have sex with one - obviously some would, search for that kind of thing on Bing for proof. The more lifelike, the more who might. But, because strong AI does not exist, these are really just Fleshlights mounted in a nice housing. Does your fleshlight have to consent? From the other anatomy's perspective, does your dildo have to consent? No?
Then we're done here.
I tried this once... (Score:0)
but the robot said she just wanted to be friends.
Re:I tried this once... (Score:4, Funny)
she should have worn something different if she just wanted to be friends.
Frank Zappa - Joe's Garage (Score:0, Offtopic)
Sy Borg [metrolyrics.com] from Joe's Garage, probably also on Youtube.
"Get an AI", they said (Score:2)
"You will get good jobs with an AI", they said.
No respect! (Score:5, Touché)
"So I inflate this blow-up doll.... She said no!" - Rodney Dangerfield
Futurama (Score:5, Funny)
I don't think any new insights will come from this discussion that haven't already been thoroughly covered by Futurama.
Experts (Score:0)
Those experts need to watch more old school anime.
the real thing at stake (Score:2)
It is not the first time right of robots are debated. In an indirect way of course. Now there are two options.
1. the same power structure that does not care of the rights of workers, of poor people, cares about AI driven things.
2. the same power structure that likes to control workers and poor people will give rights to AI powered servants so that humans damaging them will be jailed as they committed crimes against a person.
If it seems SF to you, remember corporations have the right of privacy.
Being alive is being result of the process called life, that is either god inspired or product of growth, multiplication, adaptation, resulting in lasting power. AI is not alive if it is not emergent but simulated, or if it is constrained to do only the bidding of the owner.
So be very wary of people innocently discussing the rights of AI, they are preparing the brave new world.
"the rise" (Score:0)
Heh.
