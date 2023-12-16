from the do-you-speak-math? dept.
When one of my daughters was in high school, a student in her math class stood up in disgust and exclaimed "Why do we have to learn math for 12 years when we are never going to use any of it?" You might think that as a mathematics educator I would find this statement upsetting. Instead, the student's question got me thinking about the fact that she saw no connection between the mathematics and her future, even though her curriculum was full of story problems that at the time I would have called "real-world problems." Every mathematician has probably encountered an "I'm not fond of math" confession. Choose any subject and you can probably find someone who dislikes it or does not care to practice it. But when I have talked with strangers about my experience teaching English and shop and history and physical education, I rarely (if ever) have encountered a negative response. Because math can be a pathway to many careers, the problem seems important to address.
Mathematics in its purest forms has incredible power and beauty. New mathematics is key to innovations in most science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related (STEM) fields. Often at the time new mathematics is invented, we don't yet know how it will relate to other ideas and have impact in the world. Mathematical modelers use ideas from mathematics (as well as computational algorithms and techniques from statistics and operations research) to tackle big, messy, real problems. The models often optimize a limited resource such as time, money, energy, distance, safety, or health. But rather than finding a perfect answer, the solutions are "good enough" for the real-life requirements. These problems can be motivating for mathematics students, who can relate to mathematics that solves problems that are important to them.
To solve modeling problems, mathematicians make assumptions, choose a mathematical approach, get a solution, assess the solution for usefulness and accuracy, and then rework and adjust the model as needed until it provides an accurate and predictive enough understanding of the situation. Communicating the model and its implications in a clear, compelling way can be as critical to a model's success as the solution itself. Even very young students can engage in mathematical modeling. For example, you could ask students of any age how to decide which food to choose at the cafeteria and then mathematize that decision-making process by choosing what characteristics of the food are important and then rating the foods in the cafeteria by those standards. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) is providing leadership in communicating to teachers, students, and parents what mathematical modeling looks like in K–12 levels. The 2015 Focus issue of NCTM's Mathematics Teaching in the Middle School will be about mathematical modeling and the 2016 Annual Perspectives in Mathematics Education will also focus on the topic.
it's so we'll know that 12 years is a lot.
Put your energy into cultivating the minds of those who are already interested of their own accord; it's a waste of resources to try to re-fashion D&D nerds into start high-school football players.... just.... let people find their own way.
The girl who is complaining is correct; she will never use this stuff.
The vast majority of math that matters to the average person isn't calculus or any advanced maths. Basic arithmetic will do for 99% of your day to day problems(percentages, price per unit, etc...). Maybe if you really get into understanding long-term planning, compound interest would be important. Still, by the time the average student has enough earned/saved for that to matter, they'll have long forgotten it.
I'm not saying it's not important to teach more advanced concepts. After all, we do need to identify those students who WILL use it in their careers, so just ignoring advanced math courses would be stupid. Where to strike the balance is more of an interesting question for me. How far down the rabbit hole should students be forced to go?
Mathematics in its purest forms has incredible power and beauty.
I'm not sure how to make kids enthusiastic about math, but getting all poetical with statements like the above is sure to turn off kids already bored learning something like long division. That joy in seeing math work will come naturally to those who have the inclination. Maybe the story problem is used improperly. Yes, they can have the traditional ones which require some clever thinking to put the problem in mathematical terms, but they should also be using them as examples to show kids why they are learning math.
A traditional story problem would be something like: Bill collected 57 eggs this morning. There are three families sharing the eggs. How many eggs does each family get? Simple, but even though kids are using math to get the final answer after they work out how to do it, there is a bit of disconnect between the math and the problem in the way a lot of brains seem to work.
My memory of learning long division is that you got a list of problems you had to work out. Boring, tedious and sure to turn off any further consideration of math in most beginning students. What if they used the story problem format not for the problem solving but as a way to clearly show how math is used in everyday life: Bill collected 57 eggs this morning. There are three families sharing the eggs. Bill knows he can use long division to figure out how many eggs each family gets. He divides the 57 eggs by three. What answer does he get?
More a parable than a problem maybe, but I believe such a method would humanize math a bit more and you might not get people exclaiming they are never going to use it.
