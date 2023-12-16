Stories
Leaky Plumbing Impedes Greenland Ice Sheet Flow

posted by cmn32480 on Monday December 26, @01:41AM   Printer-friendly
from the floating-on-the-land dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Surface meltwater that drains to the bed of the Greenland Ice Sheet each summer causes changes in ice flow that cannot be fully explained by prevailing theories. Now a multinational, multidisciplinary team led by ice sheet modelers at Los Alamos National Laboratory is exploring how changes in extensive, sediment-choked subglacial "swamps" actually explain why the ice sheet's movement slows down in late summer and winter.

"The drainage system beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet controls how fast the ice flows towards the sea and ultimately contributes to sea-level change," said Matthew Hoffman, lead author on the project and an ice-sheet modeler at Los Alamos. "For more than a decade it's been known that the ice flow more than doubles in speed in many regions during summer, as surface melt drains to the bed and lubricates the motion. This acceleration sends ice to the sea faster. However, the motion also slows down in late summer, fall, and winter, which largely offsets the summer speedup. Exactly why it slows down as much as it does and for as long as it does has not been clear."

  • Solution (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 26, @02:25AM (#445931)

    Greenlanders need more fiber in their diet.

    Actually, I suppose we all do.

    Yeah, fuck you, too.

  • Of course! (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 26, @03:04AM (#445946)
    Damn it, Earth! You're not cooperating with us Genius Climate Scientists when we said Doomsday was going to happen in 1900 i mean 1912 i mean 1935 i mean 1960 i mean 1975 i mean 1990 i mean 1997 i mean 2000 i mean 2001 i mean 2005 i mean 2010 i mean 2020! All our models were wrong and we couldn't explain why, but you need to give millions of dollars to Al Gore anyways so he can buy a 7th mansion! And now we have a reason. So ignore the part where keep being wrong all the time.
  • Glaciers Gallop. (Score:2)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 26, @03:52AM (#445959) Journal

    lead author on the project and an ice-sheet modeler at Los Alamos.

    Maybe find someone to model this a little bit closer to an actual glacier or Ice Sheet.?

    They've been dealing with Galloping Glaciers in Alaska for decades, and it is always tied to rain fall, and spring melting rates.
    Some years water finds different exit points. Other years it builds up and the glacier slides much faster.

    Some years the upland icefields fill with rain or melt (or volcanic ash darkens the snow cover making the melting faster).
    That leads to subsequent glacier gallops that can leap forward 200 feet per day,block rivers and reverse river flow.

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.