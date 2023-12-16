Metabolons, near-mythical clusters of enzymes, have been discovered for the first time. Using fluorescent tags and microscopy -- molecular movie technology -- scientists have confirmed their existence, thus unlocking plants' secret medicinal toolbox.

The discovery has been hailed as a "milestone," and the journal Science called it "a watershed in metabolon research." The paper, featured in a recent issue of Science, shows how plants activate complex mechanisms in concert to respond so efficiently to challenges in their environment.

"The praise comes from the fact that scientists have been looking for metabolons for 40 years," said Bjoern Hamberger, Michigan State University synthetic biologist and co-author of the paper. "Revealing plants' production mechanisms is the key to harnessing the medicinal powers of plants."