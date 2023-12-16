Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

'Watershed' Discovery Reveals Plants' Medicinal Secrets

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday December 25, @05:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the how-nature-faces-challenges dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Metabolons, near-mythical clusters of enzymes, have been discovered for the first time. Using fluorescent tags and microscopy -- molecular movie technology -- scientists have confirmed their existence, thus unlocking plants' secret medicinal toolbox.

The discovery has been hailed as a "milestone," and the journal Science called it "a watershed in metabolon research." The paper, featured in a recent issue of Science, shows how plants activate complex mechanisms in concert to respond so efficiently to challenges in their environment.

"The praise comes from the fact that scientists have been looking for metabolons for 40 years," said Bjoern Hamberger, Michigan State University synthetic biologist and co-author of the paper. "Revealing plants' production mechanisms is the key to harnessing the medicinal powers of plants."

What is a Metabolon?
Original Paper

Original Submission


«  Heavy-Lift Drone Could Carry a Person | Arctic Inuit, Native American Cold Adaptations May Originate from Extinct Hominids  »
'Watershed' Discovery Reveals Plants' Medicinal Secrets | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • More Patents (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 25, @05:47AM (#445741)

    Billionaire cash grab!

    Poor people die in the gutter.

    • Re:More Patents by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Sunday December 25, @06:08AM
      • Or... by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Sunday December 25, @07:02AM
        • Re:Or... by Azuma Hazuki (Score:2) Sunday December 25, @07:04AM
          • Re:Or... by Anonymous Coward (Score:0) Sunday December 25, @07:55AM