The FBI is investigating how hackers infiltrated computers at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for several years beginning in 2010 in a breach senior FDIC officials believe was sponsored by China's military, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The security breach, in which hackers gained access to dozens of computers including the workstation for former FDIC Chairwoman Sheila Bair, has also been the target of a probe by a congressional committee.
The FDIC is one of three federal agencies that regulate commercial banks in the United States. It oversees confidential plans for how big banks would handle bankruptcy and has access to records on millions of individual American deposits.
Last month, the banking regulator allowed congressional staff to view internal communications between senior FDIC officials related to the hacking, two people who took part in the review said. In the exchanges, the officials referred to the attacks as having been carried out by Chinese military-sponsored hackers, they said. The staff was not allowed to keep copies of the exchanges, which did not explain why the FDIC officials believe the Chinese military was behind the breach.
Source: Reuters
Maybe if the NSA spent more time trying to make sure the United States of America networks/servers were secure, mainly on the government level. But I guess instead of helping the various companies fix their bugs, it's better to hoard 0-Day so you can use them against whomever (including people/servers in the USA) instead of making sure your systems (USA Governments) computers are secure.
Just because you are sitting on some 0-Day exploits does NOT mean other countries don't know about the same fucking exploits. You want our security to change? Hold the NSA responsible.
My thoughts for a long time have been that any adversary against the USA will use our computer systems to foul up commerce, and trip off all sorts of confusion with businesses, billing, finance, and tax collection.
They don't have to go after big companies who may have people on staff who know what they are doing.
They can go after the ignorant, trusting masses who still practice unsafe computing like visiting sites without javascript blockers. Using the same techniques currently used for keyloggers, tracking, and cryptolockering, they can implant malware that creates confusion between the citizenry and their government, businesses, and financial institutions, eroding trust to the level no-one knows what electronic communication should be taken seriously as well as giving everyone plausible deniability for ignoring electronic communications on the ground that they felt it was a phishing attempt.
The very same government which has been passing law to foster ignorance of what's running in peoples machines may find themselves with the problem of communicating with a public which has just received a phalanx of phish letters purporting to be from the government - such data gleaned from the very machines whose inner operations were only available to people outside the jurisdiction of the government.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
