Following up a previously stated desire to run off green and renewable sources, the city of Las Vegas, Nevada has effectively reached their goal.

Utilizing a vast array of solar panels, the 100-megawatt solar plant near Boulder City (named Boulder Solar 1) provides most of the energy needed to power the city's public sector -- that is, not including people's homes and businesses. That too, however, is on its way forward as solar panels are placed on homes and company rooftops; several casinos have also announced plans to move toward renewables (MGM Resorts, Wynn, and Las Vegas Sands as of reading the article sourced below). For some frame of reference on what the state normally produces, please look at the documentation on Nevada energy generation. The city has a 25-year contract to purchase 100 megawatts annually to feed into the grid. There also appears to be plans for the city to tap into the Hoover Dam, which despite being in the same state, Las Vegas has apparently never done so before.

Additional Source: The Independent