Asheron's Call is an old and beloved game. Many current MMO's including WoW still have not been able to reproduce many of the systems created by Asheron's Call and many players haven't even seen them yet. It really deserves a place up with all the other Good Old Games.

"The allegiance system, where players swear fealty to each other, gave high levels a reason to seek new players. New players gave the person they swore allegiance to experience without losing any themselves, and this in turn would be passed up from the bottom of the pyramid to the top."

Seamless gigantic *handcrafted* world where you can run around without zoning. No randomly created monotone landscape. No instancing to separate you from your friends in dungeons.

Unfortunately, Turbine, Inc. has set a date for closing the Asheron's Call I and II servers. In the past they had mentioned releasing the server code so players could run their own servers, but that is apparently no longer an option. It is currently getting requests for remastering on Good Old Games.