The common thought that learning by experience is most effective when it comes to teaching entrepreneurship at university has been challenged in a new study.
An analysis of more than 500 graduates found no significant difference between business schools that offered traditional courses and those that emphasise a 'learning-by-doing' approach to entrepreneurship education.
The research challenges the ongoing trend across higher education institutes (HEIs) of focussing on experiential learning, and suggests that universities need to reconsider their approach if they are to increase entrepreneurship among their students.
A couple of possible points (Score:2)
As a college instructor, I think it is important that theory is brought into contact with reality. Very few students want to learn theory for theory's sake. That said:
- There are only so many hours in a curriculum. Every hour spent doing a practical project is an hour not spent in the classroom or on classroom exercises. And vice versa, of course. You must learn skills before you can apply them. What is the appropriate balance?
- We have a lot of practical projects in our curriculum. Some students profit hugely from these, others not at all. If the average benefit is the same as a similar amount of classroom instruction, I'll bet that the variance is a *lot* higher. Weak or lazy students do very little, counting on partners in group work to pull them through.
In any case, how do you measure the outcomes? "...evaluating the outcomes of EE that conceptually relies on Bloom’s taxonomy of educational objectives." Great - got the pedagogical buzzword in (Bloom), but how do you measure achievement on the upper two levels? That's where it matters: making independent judgements and evaluations and creatively applying material in new situations. There's basically no way to measure this objectively and consistently.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
