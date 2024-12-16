Stories
Entrepreneurial Experiences 'No Better Than Textbooks,' Says Study

posted by janrinok on Monday December 26, @07:24PM   Printer-friendly
Career & Education

AnonTechie writes:

The common thought that learning by experience is most effective when it comes to teaching entrepreneurship at university has been challenged in a new study.

An analysis of more than 500 graduates found no significant difference between business schools that offered traditional courses and those that emphasise a 'learning-by-doing' approach to entrepreneurship education.

The research challenges the ongoing trend across higher education institutes (HEIs) of focussing on experiential learning, and suggests that universities need to reconsider their approach if they are to increase entrepreneurship among their students.

http://phys.org/news/2016-12-entrepreneurial-textbooks.html

[PhD Thesis]: Evaluation of the Outcomes of Entrepreneurship Education Revisited

[Related]: College can cultivate innovative entrepreneurial intentions

[Source]: http://www.aston.ac.uk/news/releases/2016/december/entrepreneurial-experiences-no-better-than-textbooks-says-study/

Original Submission


  • increase entrepreneurship (Score:2)

    by Uncle_Al (1108) on Monday December 26, @07:34PM (#446126)

    translation
    "more fresh young bright-eyed fodder for VCs to chew up and spit out as the kids try to grab for the brass ring"

  • Statistical significance (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 26, @07:54PM (#446131)

    Statistical significance is a function of sample size. Let's look at the thesis:

    Data were collected from 16 entrepreneurship educators

    No surprise they found no "significant" difference.

  • A couple of possible points (Score:2)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 26, @09:01PM (#446147) Homepage Journal

    As a college instructor, I think it is important that theory is brought into contact with reality. Very few students want to learn theory for theory's sake. That said:

    - There are only so many hours in a curriculum. Every hour spent doing a practical project is an hour not spent in the classroom or on classroom exercises. And vice versa, of course. You must learn skills before you can apply them. What is the appropriate balance?

    - We have a lot of practical projects in our curriculum. Some students profit hugely from these, others not at all. If the average benefit is the same as a similar amount of classroom instruction, I'll bet that the variance is a *lot* higher. Weak or lazy students do very little, counting on partners in group work to pull them through.

    In any case, how do you measure the outcomes? "...evaluating the outcomes of EE that conceptually relies on Bloom’s taxonomy of educational objectives." Great - got the pedagogical buzzword in (Bloom), but how do you measure achievement on the upper two levels? That's where it matters: making independent judgements and evaluations and creatively applying material in new situations. There's basically no way to measure this objectively and consistently.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

  • Founding a business and failing... (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 26, @09:12PM (#446154)

    ...is cheaper than most textbooks.

  • feh (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 26, @09:26PM (#446157)

    entrepreneurship - sports - lottery

    it's all the same

    i play the lottery occasionally because it's honest

    i don't pretend that my chance of winning has anything the fuck to do with how much effort i put into it

    the other two are deceptive

    many try, one wins

    for that one, life turns from a pile of repetitive sleep deprivation stress artificial bullshit puppet of the master of the universe
            he may then be the master of his own universe

    if you weren't an innumerate dipshit you wouldn't ever play the lottery
            only dipshits play the lottery
                    we're so smart for playing sports and entrepreneurial reindeer games
                            all for the same random chance that has nothing to do with our skill

    winning is impossible so don't try