StingRay, a suitcase-size surveillance tool, mimics a cellphone tower, allowing authorities to track individual cellphones in real time. Users of the device, which include scores of law enforcement agencies across the country, sign a non-disclosure agreement when they purchase it, pledging not to divulge its use, even in court cases against defendants the device helped capture.
That is one of the concerns of civil liberties groups, that cellphones unconnected with a law enforcement investigation are also captured by the device. While some cell-site simulators allow 911 emergency calls to pass through to legitimate towers, other calls routinely fail. Should an emergency unfold, cell users in the vicinity probably would find their calls dropped or signals jammed.
"Even if there is a 911 pass-through feature, there are still plenty of other calls that people might want to make," said Christopher Soghoian, principal technologist at the American Civil Liberties Union. "You might want to call your children's school. You might want to call your wife or husband."
It's hard to know with certainty how many innocent cellphone users have experienced jamming due to police use of cell-site simulators. Federal restrictions on information about their use prevents collecting such details.
Lawful Interference
non-disclosure covers court testimony?
wouldn't that be grounds for appeal?
Confusion
I'm confused, but the article only adds more. These aren't "cell site simulators, they ARE cell sites" but that is just a quibble over terminology. I can see how having one in your area might get a few more dropped calls but the whole point of the thing is to BE a cell tower so it has to complete calls normally if they want to monitor the suspect, right? Now it does add complexity and probably lowers reliability in the area near it but that should be a minor issue, the article plays it up as a major crisis.
The secrecy is the worry because they just about have to be using these things on people without a warrant. With normal phones, traditional non-descript panel van style wiretaps have long since been a thing of the past as they can drop the warrant on the telco and get a nice clean digital copy of the calls delivered straight to the police station in realtime. One would assume the same laws that created that environment also apples to cell carriers, after all they DID make a big fuss with CALEA way back in 1994 to assure all new phone tech was tappable. So again, why the labor intensive guys in panel vans when they could get a feed delivered to police HQ, probably including the full location tracking the carrier has? The obvious answer is they can't drop a warrant on the cell company because they don't have one. Or has a gap in the rules opened up where they can tap the voice/sms side but the data can't be tapped? Doubt it.
Criminalize this device.
If you are operating a Stingray and you don't have a court order, your ass goes to jail. If you are operating a Stingray with a court order, and 911 calls don't go through, you go to jail. If you are operating a Stingray and my call to Aunt May doesn't go through because of it, you go to jail.
Jeebus, minimum sentence should be having an ounce of weed on you. Preferably 2-3 years behind bars, loss of pension, a felony conviction, and letting you stew in your own juices for 3 years on parole.
Note I'm not saying the manufacturer of the device goes to jail, or the superior who told you to do it. If you power up a Stingray, you go to jail. Fuck you.
