posted by charon on Tuesday December 27, @05:36AM
from the don't-judge-a-book-by-its-cover dept.
Disabled engineers make great contributors—if they can get past the interview
[...] People with disabilities are under represented in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) jobs compared with their numbers in the overall population, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. But those who succeed share qualities of acceptance, tenacity, and resilience. By necessity, these engineers and coders have well-honed problem-solving skills.
There are three examples quoted in the article. I am sure some of you have had similar experiences. What are your views on this?
