A Florida company that sells online commercial payment software has sued its former chief technology officer, claiming that a porn site snapped up its web address when he allowed it to expire.

[...] The St. Petersburg company accuses co-founder and former CTO Lev Gorodinski of keeping vital passwords, software code and other sensitive information after abruptly quitting.

[...] Subsequently, all but one of Epay's 29 customers canceled their contracts, company officials said.

[...] The last customer, a preschool, left when the Epay web domain was turned into a pornography site, the lawsuit alleges.

The company's registration with GoDaddy expired and Gorodinski refused to give the company the information needed to access the account and re-establish its ownership, Epay officials claim.