From the taking-my-ball-and-going-home department
From WFTV news in Orlando, Florida:
A Florida company that sells online commercial payment software has sued its former chief technology officer, claiming that a porn site snapped up its web address when he allowed it to expire.
[...] The St. Petersburg company accuses co-founder and former CTO Lev Gorodinski of keeping vital passwords, software code and other sensitive information after abruptly quitting.
[...] Subsequently, all but one of Epay's 29 customers canceled their contracts, company officials said.
[...] The last customer, a preschool, left when the Epay web domain was turned into a pornography site, the lawsuit alleges.
The company's registration with GoDaddy expired and Gorodinski refused to give the company the information needed to access the account and re-establish its ownership, Epay officials claim.
Why is it always porn sites?
their own fault (Score:0)
Its their own dumb fault for not making sure this kind of thing was documented.
What if he got hit by a bus?
Florida Man... (Score:0)
...or, formally, Homo sapiens floridensis
