Florida Man Holds Website Hostage

posted by charon on Tuesday December 27, @07:39AM   Printer-friendly
Security

BK writes:

From WFTV news in Orlando, Florida:

A Florida company that sells online commercial payment software has sued its former chief technology officer, claiming that a porn site snapped up its web address when he allowed it to expire.

[...] The St. Petersburg company accuses co-founder and former CTO Lev Gorodinski of keeping vital passwords, software code and other sensitive information after abruptly quitting.

[...] Subsequently, all but one of Epay's 29 customers canceled their contracts, company officials said.

[...] The last customer, a preschool, left when the Epay web domain was turned into a pornography site, the lawsuit alleges.

The company's registration with GoDaddy expired and Gorodinski refused to give the company the information needed to access the account and re-establish its ownership, Epay officials claim.

Why is it always porn sites?

  • their own fault (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 27, @07:43AM (#446260)

    Its their own dumb fault for not making sure this kind of thing was documented.

    What if he got hit by a bus?

  • Florida Man... (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 27, @08:08AM (#446266)

    ...or, formally, Homo sapiens floridensis