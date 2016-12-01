from the good-ideas dept.
Non-science students enrolled in astrophotography classes created by scientists at the University of California, Riverside reported a better understanding of how to use a telescope and camera and how to process images, according to a recently published paper about the class.
In addition, after taking the classes, the students, most of whom were UC Riverside non-STEM (Science, Technology. Engineering, Mathematics) majors, were eager to take up astrophotography as a hobby, opening the path to become future citizen scientists and amateur astronomers, groups which historically have analyzed a lot of astronomical data and made numerous discoveries.
The idea of the classes was to engage students majoring in fields such as social sciences, humanities, business and arts in science. Astronomy is considered by many a gateway into science. More than 200,000 non-science majors enroll in an introductory astronomy class every year in the United States, but this will likely be their only interaction with a natural science during their undergraduate studies.
Astrophotography is a great way to teach science in a visual and hands-on manner, De Leo Winkler said. It also provides a way to break through the mathematical anxiety that many non-science majors experience.
https://ucrtoday.ucr.edu/43195
[Paper]: Astrophotography, a portal for engaging non-STEM majors in science
[Also Covered By]: Phys.org
I believe that Amateur Radio, Amateur Radio Astronomy, Amateur Rocketry (and similar activities) also has the potential to attract people, from all walks of life, to STEM subjects. Do you people think that this could be the best way to attract people to STEM disciplines ?
hit and miss (Score:2)
Some anecdotal evidence, the class was taught by an acquaintance of mine and he shared his experience. The university I attended for my masters did something similar, not so much astrophotography but more stargazing and astronomy. Turns out the course got filled almost exclusively with senior citizens and they where just interested in the subject and not very interested at all in doing any assignments or actually passing the course. The theory was ok - it did attract a lot of new students with non-stem backgrounds, they just where not that into the whole university system or actually graduating or passing the course. They just liked watching the stars and going to lectures. Which turned into a loss for the university and they had to drop the course after a semester. Guess it was the drawback of a free education system, universities gets paid by the government for actually passing students and not just enrolling them.
Are STEM careers relevant today? (Score:1)
Many engineering careers are not going anywhere. [electronicproducts.com]
Just a personal anecdote here, but it sure seems to me there is presently a severe glut of highly trained electrical engineers out there right now. I know several of them where I am working right now. I am doing so just to stay "employed", more like an alibi as to where I am spending time, not an income source. I am an engineer of the sixties, so take that with a grain of salt... well versed in obsolete technologies.
STEM demands a lot of time from someone if they are going to do it right.
My own feeling is are you doing this because its what you are driven to do by something inside you, are or you trying to support a family?
If you love creating things, and are happy with dying a lone pauper ( even Nikola Tesla did so ), go for STEM, but if you need money, you probably want to be the guy who gives permission for others to do something. Something in the Finance/Insurance/RealEstate (FIRE) industry, which seems much more financially rewarding in the USA than producing anything.
Until tax law changes making investment in people more rewarding than investing in flip houses, I don't see this changing. Given the financial pressures of a crony capitalistic driven economy, much riches for a few come at a cost of a mad dive for the bottom for the ones who are not in position to benefit from tax law.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
