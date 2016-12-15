Stories
Research Libraries Announce Boycott of Elsevier Journals Over Open Access

posted by mrpg on Tuesday December 27, @07:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the fight-for-your-rights dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Germany's DEAL project (in German), which includes over 60 major research institutions, has announced that all of its members are canceling their subscriptions to all of Elsevier's academic and scientific journals, effective January 1, 2017.

The boycott is in response to Elsevier's refusal to adopt "transparent business models" to "make publications more openly accessible."

Elsevier is notorious even among academic publishers for its hostility to open access, but it also publishes some of the most prestigious journals in many fields. This creates a vicious cycle, where the best publicly funded research is published in Elsevier journals, which then claims ownership over the research (Elsevier, like most academic journals, requires authors to sign their copyrights over, though it does not pay them for their writing, nor does it pay for their research expenses). Then, the public institutions that are producing this research have to pay very high costs to access the journals in which it appears. Journal prices have skyrocketed over the past 40 years.

No one institution can afford to boycott Elsevier, but collectively, the institutions have great power.

Germany-wide consortium of research libraries announce boycott of Elsevier journals over open access.

No full-text access to Elsevier journals to be expected from 1 January 2017 on.

