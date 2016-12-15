from the fight-for-your-rights dept.
Germany's DEAL project (in German), which includes over 60 major research institutions, has announced that all of its members are canceling their subscriptions to all of Elsevier's academic and scientific journals, effective January 1, 2017.
The boycott is in response to Elsevier's refusal to adopt "transparent business models" to "make publications more openly accessible."
Elsevier is notorious even among academic publishers for its hostility to open access, but it also publishes some of the most prestigious journals in many fields. This creates a vicious cycle, where the best publicly funded research is published in Elsevier journals, which then claims ownership over the research (Elsevier, like most academic journals, requires authors to sign their copyrights over, though it does not pay them for their writing, nor does it pay for their research expenses). Then, the public institutions that are producing this research have to pay very high costs to access the journals in which it appears. Journal prices have skyrocketed over the past 40 years.
No one institution can afford to boycott Elsevier, but collectively, the institutions have great power.
A few governments should just pitch in to buy parts of Elsevier (a subsidiary of RELX Group) and hand it over to an independent entity. Or strike a deal that maintains the company's £2 billion revenue but requires all papers to be open access. Or better yet, invalidate copyright on scientific knowledge.
Instead we're going the route of a slowly growing boycott, and Elsevier throwing a few bread crumbs to the masses.
If you are a scientist, show some dignity and backbone and publish in an open-access journal. The library fees will sort themselves out for older work.
I have zero sympathy for the big publishers at large but I don't hold much sympathy for the instutions either. Back in the late 90's and early 00's they all sold their formerly directly published inhouse journals to these big conglomerates in order to make them "internet ready" allowing these parasites to metastasize like a cancer and gain the foothold they have now.
All scientistic journal publisher are parasites.
Do you negotiate with a parasite ?
Look here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sci-Hub [wikipedia.org]
