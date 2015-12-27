from the elves-working-overtime dept.
SoylentNews had a story last month about temperatures in the Arctic that were 20°C (36°F) warmer than usual. That was just a warm up.
Richard James, who holds a doctorate in meteorology, found November produced the most anomalously warm Arctic temperatures of any month on record after analyzing data from 19 weather stations.
In the middle of the month, the temperature averaged over the entire Arctic north of 80 degrees latitude spiked to 36 degrees [Fahrenheit] above normal.
Now, storm activity around Greenland has caused a warm spell in the vicinity of the North Pole, with temperatures 50°F (28°C) higher than usual.
As of the morning of Thursday, December 22 (3 a.m. EST), the International Arctic Buoy Programme (IABP), operated out of the University of Washington, recorded temperatures from these buoy[s] up to 0°C or slightly higher.
There was a similar pattern of unusually warm weather in the Arctic in November and December of 2015.
The warm spell [...] marks the second straight December of freakish warmth spreading across the Arctic due to weird weather patterns.
On Christmas Day, a thousand mile wide storm front rounded the tip of Greenland and started heading for Iceland and the Northern Arctic.
On the morning of December 30th, it dropped a low pressure zone of 930mb on the Northern part of Iceland -- an unprecedented deep low, comparable to Hurricane Sandy. This is only the storm center -- linked up with it are two more strong lows of 965 to 975mb and numerous other low pressure zones.
In short, this thing is shaping up to be one heck of a daisy-chained extreme storm system.
All along its eastern side, the system is sucking in warm winds originating to the west of Spain, and hurling them towards the North Pole. By Wednesday (aka today), that North Pole region is expected to see average temperatures of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, or between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius above the annual mean temperature.
According to the latest weather data, one buoy [NPEO 2015 SVP-7 Buoy 558750 ] already indicates a temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.
This heating up follows a November month which itself was strongly anomalous compared to the average over the period 1985-2010 (figure 2b, figure 3); unusually high pressure differences, and an unusually small ice zone.
Hypothesis about what's really behind this here, but feel free to chime in with your own resources.
The Washington Post reports that weather conditions at the North Pole are abnormally warm for the beginning of winter.
It's polar night there now — the sun isn't rising in much of the Arctic. That's when the Arctic is supposed to get super-cold, when the sea ice that covers the vast Arctic Ocean is supposed to grow and thicken.
[...] "It's about 20C [36 degrees Fahrenheit] warmer than normal over most of the Arctic Ocean, along with cold anomalies of about the same magnitude over north-central Asia," Jennifer Francis, an Arctic specialist at Rutgers University, said by email Wednesday.
"The Arctic warmth is the result of a combination of record-low sea-ice extent for this time of year, probably very thin ice, and plenty of warm/moist air from lower latitudes being driven northward by a very wavy jet stream."
No one quoted in the article speaks about Global Warming, but they all think the situation in the Arctic is anomalous and are interesting in learning more about its causes.
Wierd Plots (Score:0)
I don't know exactly how this data is being generated, but you can see back in Sep the surface and air temp were tracking each other pretty much exactly, then this stopped, and since then the surface temp has acted as an upper bound for the air temp.
http://iabp.apl.washington.edu/raw_plots.php?bid=300234064010010#top [washington.edu]
1) Is this news talking about the surface or air temperature?
2) Are these buoys getting sucked below the surface, blown up into the wind, stuck in the shade of an iceberg, etc?
