posted by martyb on Tuesday December 27, @11:27PM
from the real-appreciation-of-virtual-currency dept.
The value of the Bitcoin virtual currency has hit a three-year high with each one now worth about $900 (£730).
At the start of 2016, single coins were only worth around $435 but their value has climbed steadily all year.
The steady upward progress has continued despite regular hack attacks on virtual currency exchanges in which coins have been stolen.
Experts said the rise in value was linked to the long-term depreciation of the Chinese Yuan.
Ransomware (Score:1, Interesting)
I think the rise in value is directly linked to the increased occurrences of randsomware since bitcoin is the only accepted form of payment.
This is a smart on the part of the attackers. Not only do they get anonymous payments but those payments are increasing in value even as they hold onto them.
