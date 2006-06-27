from the Eternal-September-part-deux dept.
Critics may accuse President-elect Donald J. Trump and his supporters of dragging down public discourse in America, but civility took leave of open discussions years ago – online. Beneath digital news stories and social media posts are unmoderated, often anonymous comment streams showing in plain view the anger, condescension, misogyny, xenophobia, racism and nativism simmering within the citizenry.
In the early days of the World Wide Web, digital conversation areas were small, disparate, anonymous petri dishes, growing their own online cultures of human goodness as well as darkness. But when virtual forums expanded onto mainstream news sites more than a decade ago, incivility became the dominant force. The people formerly known as the audience used below-the-line public squares to sound off with the same coarse "straight talk" as our current president-elect.
[...] As a scholar of journalism and digital discourse, the crucial point about online comment forums and social media exchanges is that they have allowed us to be not just consumers of news and information, but generators of it ourselves. This also gives us the unbridled ability to say offensive things to wide, general audiences, often without consequences. That's helped blow the lid off society's pressure cooker of political correctness. Doing so on news websites gave disgruntled commenters (and trolls) both a wider audience and a fig leaf of legitimacy. This has contributed to a new, and more toxic, set of norms for online behavior. People don't even need professional news articles to comment on at this point. They can spew at will.
Freedom of speech is only for approved narratives. Miss America explained it best in Bananas.
Am i being tricked into a flame war about conflicting opinions again
Special snowflakes crying for thought police again (Score:0)
Yeah, see. Problem is that trying to restrict that basically means that you must submit to the government's line of thinking.
Fuck that.
These days, having a dissenting opinion is considered "hatred." Cutting out online comments was an attempt to prevent people from expressing opinions contrary to those dictated from the media. The irony of course is lost on those who have disabled comments sections, usually accompanied by a post chastising the masses for disagreeing with their narrative, the writer completely oblivious of their own bully pulpit as they seek to deny it to others.
I'm not willing to submit to thought policing because a few special snowflakes got their ridiculously frail, outrage-primed 'feelings' hurt. I'm not the only one.
The Miss America scene in "Bananas" (Score:0)
Classic Woody Allen intellectual comedy. It's funny but it also cuts deep, and doesn't exempt liberals (or conservatives) from the implied criticism.
