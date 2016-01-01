16/12/26/1532254 story
France has opened what it claims to be the world's first solar panel road in a Normandy village.
A 1km (0.6-mile) route in the small village of Tourouvre-au-Perche covered with 2,800 sq m of electricity-generating panels, was inaugurated on Thursday by the ecology minister, Ségolène Royal.
It cost €5m (£4.2m) to construct and will be used by about 2,000 motorists a day during a two-year test period to establish if it can generate enough energy to power street lighting in the village of 3,400 residents.
you don't lack space THAT much (Score:2)
This doesn't sound like a cost-effective idea to me. A road receives a lot of wear and needs to be repaired/replaced often. Thus, the cost of hardened solar panels will come up again and again.
Putting ordinary, more effective solar panels somewhere else would avoid this problem entirely. A road doesn't take so much space you can't afford losing that much land.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
