16/12/26/1536238 story
posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday December 28, @09:36AM
from the maths-make-my-head-hurt dept.
from the maths-make-my-head-hurt dept.
Motherboard.com has a video of the orbital trajectory of the Rosetta probe, showing the trajectory as the spacecraft approached the comet. It's a fun, non-controversial view in this rather partisan time, unless I suppose, you're a flat-earther (in which case, you brought it on yourself). You can see the numerous small delta-Vs as sharp corners in the spacecraft's trajectory, and the very unusual trajectory as the craft orbits a body with weak gravity that is decidedly not centrobaric.
Rosetta Spacecraft's Orbital Journey | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.