Motherboard.com has a video of the orbital trajectory of the Rosetta probe, showing the trajectory as the spacecraft approached the comet. It's a fun, non-controversial view in this rather partisan time, unless I suppose, you're a flat-earther (in which case, you brought it on yourself). You can see the numerous small delta-Vs as sharp corners in the spacecraft's trajectory, and the very unusual trajectory as the craft orbits a body with weak gravity that is decidedly not centrobaric.

