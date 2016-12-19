16/12/26/1541237 story
from the beauty-in-motion dept.
Stanford news article on a Nature Physics paper regarding how tiny starfish larvae employ a complex and previously unknown survival mechanism involving whorls of water that either bring food to them or speed them away to better feeding grounds.
There is a beautiful hand drawn image of the vortices at the top of the article but this YouTube video showing the actual larvae swim and feed is like screen saver in places.
Nature is cool, evolution is weird.
