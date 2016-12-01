Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Reindeer Collision Avoidance App

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday December 28, @01:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the on-Comet-on-Cupid-on-Donner-and-Roadkill dept.
/dev/random

takyon writes:

Long live Rudolph:

There's good news for Rudolph and his friends—an app is helping officials reduce the number of reindeer killed in traffic accidents in Finland. Some 300,000 reindeer freely wander the wilds of Lapland in Arctic Finland. An estimated 4,000 are killed every year through road accidents, officials say, and compensation to reindeer herders can be expensive.

[...] A simple, one-button interface allows drivers to tap their smartphone screens to register any reindeer spotted near roads. Using GPS technology, it creates a 1.5-kilometer (1-mile) warning zone that lasts for an hour and warns other app users approaching the area. "If there are reindeer, (drivers) reduce speed," Ylinampa said. "When they have passed the warning place, then they can get back to the normal speed again."

Original Submission


«  Starfish Larvae Create Complex Water Whorls to Eat and Run
Reindeer Collision Avoidance App | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.