Frank Morton has been breeding lettuce since the 1980s. His company offers 114 varieties, among them Outredgeous, which last year became the first plant that NASA astronauts grew and ate in space.
For nearly 20 years, Morton's work was limited only by his imagination and by how many different kinds of lettuce he could get his hands on. But in the early 2000s, he started noticing more and more lettuces were patented, meaning he would not be able to use them for breeding. The patents weren't just for different types of lettuce, but specific traits such as resistance to a disease, a particular shade of red or green, or curliness of the leaf.
Such patents have increased in the years since, and are encroaching on a growing range of crops, from corn to carrots — a trend that has plant breeders, environmentalists and food security experts concerned about the future of the food production.
https://ensia.com/features/open-source-seeds/
Farmer here (Score:1, Interesting)
I avoid trademarked and/or patented crops.
It's not worth the hassle.
I haven't always been successful, because they don't always tell you up front. If there were one regulatory change I would require (aside from tearing down the stupid, broken system while I cheer) it would be requiring a massive, red-and-yellow warning on all such plants, seed bags, plantations, literature and so on, on pain of loss of patents, trademarks and similar regulated monopolies.
Want your special protections? Then tell us. Don't hide it. Or you're the mindless jerks who will be up against the wall right after your favourite politician when the revolution comes.
