from the but-the-money-is-good dept.
It didn't dawn on me that there might be a few holes in my education until I was about 35. I'd just bought a house, the pipes needed fixing, and the plumber was standing in my kitchen. There he was, a short, beefy guy with a goatee and a Red Sox cap and a thick Boston accent, and I suddenly learned that I didn't have the slightest idea what to say to someone like him. So alien was his experience to me, so unguessable his values, so mysterious his very language, that I couldn't succeed in engaging him in a few minutes of small talk before he got down to work. Fourteen years of higher education and a handful of Ivy League degrees, and there I was, stiff and stupid, struck dumb by my own dumbness. "Ivy retardation," a friend of mine calls this. I could carry on conversations with people from other countries, in other languages, but I couldn't talk to the man who was standing in my own house.
It's not surprising that it took me so long to discover the extent of my miseducation, because the last thing an elite education will teach you is its own inadequacy. As two dozen years at Yale and Columbia have shown me, elite colleges relentlessly encourage their students to flatter themselves for being there, and for what being there can do for them. The advantages of an elite education are indeed undeniable. You learn to think, at least in certain ways, and you make the contacts needed to launch yourself into a life rich in all of society's most cherished rewards. To consider that while some opportunities are being created, others are being cancelled and that while some abilities are being developed, others are being crippled is, within this context, not only outrageous, but inconceivable.
shop class (Score:0)
The op doesn't say when they went to high school. For me, that was around 1970. I had been "college tracked" in earlier grades and eventually took AP classes senior year. But I always had a desire to work with my hands, so somehow I managed to fit metal shop, mechanical drawing and a few other "blue collar" things into my high school schedule. I can remember a meeting with a guidance counselor who helped me juggle my schedule and classes so everything would fit.
At the time, my academic peers didn't understand why I was "slumming it" with all those "dummies" but even then I could see that there were plenty of smart and artistic people in the shop classes, just not book-smart. Meanwhile, I was subject to some hazing by the tougher guys in the shop class, until I showed that I could match them with various tools.
I went on to a degree from an Ivy, but the early manual training has served me well. And I usually don't have any trouble talking to plumbers, even if I don't have all the detailed knowledge/experience that lets them do their job effectively.
From what I've heard, this can be all but impossible to do these days. My old school shut down most/all of the shop classes completely.
whiny bitch (Score:2)
Just because this fellow never learned the art of conversation hardly means that's the fault of the Ivies. What a whiny little jackass.
That said, there's a reason there are things like weather and local sports teams: so people from wildly divergent backgrounds have something to negotiate common space with.
I know plenty of people in the trades who have a degree from decent colleges. I know plenty of people in AND out of the trades with whom I can't have anything resembling a conversation because our worldviews are orthogonal.
Screw it: I'd rather talk to dogs anyway. They pay attention.
Physicist, cellist, former OTTer
bollocks (Score:0)
i grew up with people like that plumber, i went to their schools and i went to a low grade university and i still cant talk to people like that cos the vast majority of them just aren't interesting, they are dull, mundane, trivial, nuthin to do with "elite education".
