The CIA finally jumped on the cooking-themed reality TV propaganda bandwagon in 2010 when they hosted an episode of Top Chef. This week we take a look at the episode in question, how it flattered the CIA, and how Top Chef has involved numerous government agencies and departments. We round off looking at some of the reasons why cooking programmes make for effective propaganda.

[...] So, while the Pentagon seem to be obsessed with using reality TV to promote themselves and their agendas, and other institutions like the Department of Homeland Security also quite regularly appear in some form in these programmes, the CIA have been a bit late to the party. So we're going to step down into the fourth circle of hell that is reality TV and go for a taste of Top Chef. The episode in question is from 2010 and is called Covert Cuisine. Essentially, the contestants were each given a 'classic dish' which they had to try to disguise and then serve to the CIA at Langley. And yes, it's absolutely as dumb and ridiculous as that sounds.

[...] So, just to draw out the obvious, these are ordinary people being inducted – very briefly and in a trivial way – into the secret world of the CIA. Willing fools and so on. And they're all 'OMG, we're so privileged' and 'like, how cool is the CIA?' about it. So that's rather simple from a propaganda point of view – the contestants are a vehicle for us, the audience, to be inducted into the CIA's desired public view of themselves. In return, the programme gets added production value to inject a bit of originality into a very tired and repetitive format. They're doing the same thing they do every week, but in a new location.

[...] So there are a lot of bad jokes in there that people politely laughed at and the whole thing is kind of jolly and daft so the unassuming viewer might not realise what they're being told. The critical moment comes when then CIA director Leon Panetta is interrupted by a waiter with a slip of paper. Panetta reads it under the table, makes his excuses and leaves.