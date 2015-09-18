from the how-else-can-they-afford-their-toys dept.
In the wrong place at the wrong time? Tough luck, says the state of Colorado. If you are arrested the police will charge you a $25 booking fee. If you can't pay on the spot, don't worry, they'll bill you. Even if charges are dismissed, or you are aquitted, you still pay a price! But fear not, if you can prove you are innocent (beyond reasonable doubt) you can get your money back. This is not something new, but something that people should be aware of.
Charon writes:
There is a case before the US Supreme Court, Nelson v. Colorado, which will be argued on Jan. 9, regarding the difficulty of getting fees and penalties refunded when defendants are found innocent.
And it's not just Colorado. Another case from Minnesota:
Corey Statham had $46 in his pockets when he was arrested in Ramsey County, Minn., and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released two days later, and the charges were dismissed.
But the county kept $25 of Mr. Statham's money as a "booking fee." It returned the remaining $21 on a debit card subject to an array of fees. In the end, it cost Mr. Statham $7.25 to withdraw what was left of his money.
The Supreme Court will soon consider whether to hear Mr. Statham's challenge to Ramsey County's fund-raising efforts, which are part of a national trend to extract fees and fines from people who find themselves enmeshed in the criminal justice system.
This is a bad idea (Score:3, Insightful)
It gives the cops a reason to arrest to, whether you've actually done anything or not. Police can't get a raise because the state says it doesn't have the money? Just start arresting people willy nilly and watch the cash roll in.
It should be the other way round (Score:2)
If you are arrested but the charges are dismissed, you've obviously been arrested without sufficient cause, therefore you should get compensation for it.
Not April 1st (Score:2)
These stories are supposed to come out on April 1st, not other days.
Or is 2016 so surreal that every day is April fools?
US justice system is fucked in general (Score:0)
US justice system is fucked up. Where people end up paying fees because they spend time in jail? It's sure hell of a way of running a slave system. Yes, slaves to the prisons.
1. go to jail
2. get charged daily board for your "accommodations and food"
3. get out of jail, want to get a job but can't get anything beyond menial labour because #1
4. get hit with a bill #2 and threats they will send you to jail if not paid
5. so now, live under a bridge with dead-end job, or go to jail where you at least are warm and have food on the table and don't have to worry of getting canned?
The bottom line is in the US #1 guarantees you are fucked. And if you are poor, you probably can't climb out of that hole even if you want to.
