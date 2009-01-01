16/12/27/0536259 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 29, @03:34PM
from the grow-your-own-network dept.
"I'm just a farmer's wife," says Christine Conder, modestly. But for 2,300 members of the rural communities of Lancashire she is also a revolutionary internet pioneer.
Her DIY solution to a neighbour's internet connectivity problems in 2009 has evolved into B4RN, an internet service provider offering fast one gigabit per second broadband speeds to the parishes which nestle in the picturesque Lune Valley.
.... "It wasn't rocket science. It was three days of hard work." Her motto, which she repeats often in conversation, is JFDI. Three of those letters stand for Just Do It. The fourth you can work out for yourself.
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
but ... but ... but ... exaggerated costs!!! (Score:0)
Broadband costs way too much to deploy, especially in rural areas!!! I mean it costs more in urban areas because of congestion and everyone is trying to use it at once thanks to the broadband hog!! I mean it costs more in rural areas because it's harder to recoup your infrastructure costs and you also still have that one lone broadband hog!!!!
When will people stop believing this propaganda. It's getting old already.
The only problem with that… (Score:1, Insightful)
Please (Score:3, Funny)
Nowadays we refer to this as Womanband. What is this 1950?
