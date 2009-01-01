Stories
The Farmer Who Built Her Own Broadband

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 29, @03:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the grow-your-own-network dept.
Digital Liberty

DutchUncle writes:

"I'm just a farmer's wife," says Christine Conder, modestly. But for 2,300 members of the rural communities of Lancashire she is also a revolutionary internet pioneer.

Her DIY solution to a neighbour's internet connectivity problems in 2009 has evolved into B4RN, an internet service provider offering fast one gigabit per second broadband speeds to the parishes which nestle in the picturesque Lune Valley.

.... "It wasn't rocket science. It was three days of hard work." Her motto, which she repeats often in conversation, is JFDI. Three of those letters stand for Just Do It. The fourth you can work out for yourself.

Original Submission


  • but ... but ... but ... exaggerated costs!!! (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 29, @03:48PM (#447101)

    Broadband costs way too much to deploy, especially in rural areas!!! I mean it costs more in urban areas because of congestion and everyone is trying to use it at once thanks to the broadband hog!! I mean it costs more in rural areas because it's harder to recoup your infrastructure costs and you also still have that one lone broadband hog!!!!

    When will people stop believing this propaganda. It's getting old already.

  • The only problem with that… (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 29, @03:54PM (#447105)
    …is the law. The United States has the best government money can buy. Which is very nice if you are a rich, fat, telecommunications company with armies of lobbyists in Washington who are out to block anyone and anything that can endanger their profits. I hope that Mrs. Conder and her customers do not get shafted by some huge telecom in the near future that has bought a law saying that what she has done for herself and her neighbours is illegal.

  • Please (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anne Nonymous (712) on Thursday December 29, @04:32PM (#447117)

    Nowadays we refer to this as Womanband. What is this 1950?