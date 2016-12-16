from the the-hills-are-alive-with-dopaminergic-genes? dept.
Sounds, such as music and noise, are capable of reliably affecting individuals' moods and emotions, possibly by regulating brain dopamine, a neurotransmitter strongly involved in emotional behavior and mood regulation.
However, the relationship of sound environments with mood and emotions is highly variable across individuals. A putative source of variability is genetic background.
In this regard, a new imaging genetics study directed by Professor Elvira Brattico from Aarhus University and conducted in two Italian hospitals in collaboration with the University of Helsinki (Finland) has provided the first evidence that the effects of music and noise on affective behavior and brain physiology are associated with genetically determined dopamine functionality.
This suggests techies are hard-wired on a genetic level to dislike certain kinds of music.
T. Quarto, et al. Interaction between DRD2 variation and sound environment on mood and emotion-related brain activity. Neuroscience, 2017; 341: 9 DOI: 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2016.11.010
That explains a lot (Score:1)
Like my dislike for Rap made after the mid-90s and the dulcet pig squeals of screamo. I have human genes.
Reply to This
Uh... music therapy, anyone? (Score:2)
From TFA:
"This study represents the first use of the imaging genetics approach in the field of music and sounds in general. We are really excited about our results because they suggest that even a non-pharmacological intervention such as music, might regulate mood and emotional responses at both the behavioral and neuronal level," says Professor Elvira Brattico.
Okay, I understand this may be cool from a brain imaging perspective. But the idea that "even a non-pharmacological intervention such as music might regulate mood and emotional responses at... the behavioral... level" is nowhere near a novel claim. There is an entire field of music therapy [wikipedia.org] that is founded on that idea, and there are many colleges that even offer degrees in it. While some of it is certainly speculative, there are LOADS of legitimate scientific studies on this stuff. In fact, as you can discover in the full article, the actual stimulus used wasn't just any old normal "music" at all, but rather an excerpt from a specific stimulus called MusiCure [wikipedia.org] which has been used in a number of medical therapeutic environments and was specifically designed for music therapeutical purposes.
[Also, by the way, I'm not sure if the Office Space joke is meant to have any serious connection to TFA, but it really doesn't. Other music studies have shown significant cultural variance in perception of musical affect, i.e., the type of emotional response created by a particular musical stimulus. And there was apparently only one type of "music" stimulus used in this project, along with a generic white "noise" stimulus that was manipulated to have general volume, frequency band, and temporal characteristics to the MusiCure stimulus.]
Reply to This