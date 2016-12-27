16/12/28/0051250 story
posted by mrpg on Friday December 30, @03:11AM
from the right-here-waiting-for-you dept.
Think twice before complaining on your next Korean Air flight - flight crew can now use Tasers to deal with mid-air disturbances. The airline has made the decision to loosen its Taser usage policy after a violent incident on a flight last week resulted in 80s pop star Richard Marx having to subdue an unruly passenger.
On-board crew already have had Tasers on hand for years but could only use them when lives or the physical safety of passengers and cabin crew was threatened. But new rules will allow for "more active use" of Tasers, a Korean Air spokesperson told CNN.
Source: CNN
Also at The Independent
