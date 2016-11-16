Stories
IBM Staff Petition for Right Not to Work on Trump's Pet Projects

Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

Original URL: The Register

IBM staff have petitioned the company to – among other things – express concern that "IBM CEO Ginni Rometty's open letter to President-elect Donald Trump does not affirm IBMers' core values of diversity, inclusiveness, and ethical business conduct."

The petition's authors respect Rometty's "willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the president-elect" but argue IBM's culture is essential "to our transformation underpinned by cloud and cognitive initiatives."

[...] There's also a call to "Respect our right to refuse participation in any U.S. contracts that violate constitutional and civil liberties" which sounds like an option to opt out of working on Trump's planned register of Muslims. Another demand wants IBM to "Prohibit perceived influence-peddling of elected officials by restricting IBM and its employees from using any Trump owned or Trump branded properties for business purposes, in accordance with the IBM Business Conduct Guidelines."

In part the petition reads:

We have a moral and business imperative to uphold the pillars of a free society by declining any projects which undermine liberty, such as surveillance tools threatening freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom from unreasonable search and seizure.

[...] Taking a conservative approach has grave implications. Our own founder's experience and the rest of history teach us that accommodating those who unleash forces of aggressive nationalism, bigotry, racism, fear, and exclusion inevitably yields devastating outcomes for millions of innocents.

Full text: IBMers to CEO Ginni Rometty: Affirm IBM values!

Original Submission


  • Liberty (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, @05:12AM (#447297)

    IBM, its staff and liberty? Doubt it.

  • Affirmative action (Score:3, Insightful)

    by c0lo (156) on Friday December 30, @05:32AM (#447305)

    TFA:

    (2) Expand our diversity recruitment programs specifically targeting women, people of color, and LGBT people with the goal of doubling recruitment of these groups in 2017 and steadily increasing the share of these groups as a proportion of new hiring in subsequent years.

    Is there any sign IBM discriminated against the enumerated categories? It not, why the need for this affirmative action?

  • I'll take that Green New Deal right now (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, @05:36AM (#447307)

    OK then, since IBMers get to claim Trump isn't their president, he's not my president either.

    I voted for Jill, so give me the Green New Deal. Right now. I want single payer Medicare for all ages. Right now. I want to see all of our troops brought back home. Right now. I passed a homeless man on my way here, and I want Jill to give that man a job. Right now. I want all corporations that use offshore tax havens to be taxed as if all of their assets were onshore. Right now. My neighborhood is full of abandoned storefronts, and I want free money from a government grant so I can start a business in one of those storefronts. Right now. When my business fails, and you can be sure it will fail due to lack of customers, I want my basic income.

  • Right Not to Work (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, @05:43AM (#447308)

    Bang The Drum [youtu.be]

  • hey (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, @05:44AM (#447309)

    Hey IBM I need a job and dont give a fuck about that sort of thing. I will do it.

    That is how the market works.

    IBM's culture
    Oh and BAAAAAWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

    Prohibit perceived influence-peddling
    and mwwwwwuahahahaha!!!! Thats a good one.

  • Hogwash (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 30, @06:19AM (#447319)

    "Our own founder's experience and the rest of history teach us that accommodating those who unleash forces of aggressive nationalism, bigotry, racism, fear, and exclusion inevitably yields devastating outcomes for millions of innocents"

    Japan seems to be doing just fine on its own, why is it wrong to want to be like Japan?

  • [...] those who unleash [...] racism [...] (Score:2)

    by butthurt (6141) on Friday December 30, @06:23AM (#447320) Journal

    IBM devised a clever way to keep doing business with the apartheid regime in South Africa when American companies were forbidden from trading there.

    http://www.sahistory.org.za/dated-event/company-ibm-re-forms-south-africa [sahistory.org.za]