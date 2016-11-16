from the objection-de-conscience dept.
Original URL: The Register
IBM staff have petitioned the company to – among other things – express concern that "IBM CEO Ginni Rometty's open letter to President-elect Donald Trump does not affirm IBMers' core values of diversity, inclusiveness, and ethical business conduct."
The petition's authors respect Rometty's "willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the president-elect" but argue IBM's culture is essential "to our transformation underpinned by cloud and cognitive initiatives."
[...] There's also a call to "Respect our right to refuse participation in any U.S. contracts that violate constitutional and civil liberties" which sounds like an option to opt out of working on Trump's planned register of Muslims. Another demand wants IBM to "Prohibit perceived influence-peddling of elected officials by restricting IBM and its employees from using any Trump owned or Trump branded properties for business purposes, in accordance with the IBM Business Conduct Guidelines."
In part the petition reads:
We have a moral and business imperative to uphold the pillars of a free society by declining any projects which undermine liberty, such as surveillance tools threatening freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom from unreasonable search and seizure.
[...] Taking a conservative approach has grave implications. Our own founder's experience and the rest of history teach us that accommodating those who unleash forces of aggressive nationalism, bigotry, racism, fear, and exclusion inevitably yields devastating outcomes for millions of innocents.
Full text: IBMers to CEO Ginni Rometty: Affirm IBM values!
Liberty (Score:0)
IBM, its staff and liberty? Doubt it.
Reply to This
Affirmative action (Score:3, Insightful)
TFA:
Is there any sign IBM discriminated against the enumerated categories? It not, why the need for this affirmative action?
Reply to This
I'll take that Green New Deal right now (Score:0)
OK then, since IBMers get to claim Trump isn't their president, he's not my president either.
I voted for Jill, so give me the Green New Deal. Right now. I want single payer Medicare for all ages. Right now. I want to see all of our troops brought back home. Right now. I passed a homeless man on my way here, and I want Jill to give that man a job. Right now. I want all corporations that use offshore tax havens to be taxed as if all of their assets were onshore. Right now. My neighborhood is full of abandoned storefronts, and I want free money from a government grant so I can start a business in one of those storefronts. Right now. When my business fails, and you can be sure it will fail due to lack of customers, I want my basic income.
Reply to This
Right Not to Work (Score:0)
Bang The Drum [youtu.be]
Reply to This
hey (Score:0)
Hey IBM I need a job and dont give a fuck about that sort of thing. I will do it.
That is how the market works.
IBM's culture
Oh and BAAAAAWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
Prohibit perceived influence-peddling
and mwwwwwuahahahaha!!!! Thats a good one.
Reply to This
Hogwash (Score:0)
"Our own founder's experience and the rest of history teach us that accommodating those who unleash forces of aggressive nationalism, bigotry, racism, fear, and exclusion inevitably yields devastating outcomes for millions of innocents"
Japan seems to be doing just fine on its own, why is it wrong to want to be like Japan?
Reply to This
[...] those who unleash [...] racism [...] (Score:2)
IBM devised a clever way to keep doing business with the apartheid regime in South Africa when American companies were forbidden from trading there.
http://www.sahistory.org.za/dated-event/company-ibm-re-forms-south-africa [sahistory.org.za]
Reply to This