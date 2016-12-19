from the will-provide-tattoos-for-right-applicant dept.
Seems someone got the whole thing seriously wrong, but evidently there was a casting call for actors for a Cadillac commercial that was looking for "alt-right" or "neo-nazi" types.
Cadillac caused a stir this week when a casting service put out a request on behalf of the American luxury brand looking to fill the role of an "alt-right (neo-Nazi)" in a new commercial. Cadillac denied it had ever authorized the notice and condemned it, while the casting company took responsibility, saying that it had been issued by mistake. Regardless of who did what, the idea had to have been hatched somewhere and by someone, which reveals something far more troubling than a mere streak of poor taste and even poorer judgement in corporate America: the marketability and mainstreaming of an alt-right population, or those "identified variously with anti-globalist and anti-immigrant stances, cartoon frogs, white nationalists, pick-up artists, anti-Semites, and a rising tide of right-wing populism," as Tablet contributor Jacob Siegel wrote in a profile of Paul Gottfried, the alt-right's "godfather."
Hmm, maybe now that the "alt-right" has become just another marketing demographic, we do not have to worry about them taking over the country? I mean, who buys Cadillacs as a status symbol anymore? Not like they are your father's Oldsmobile. Except that, really, it was your father's Olds. So that brand no longer exists. Are we at the point where we can say, "Brietbart: it's not your grandpa's fascism!"? Except, really, maybe it is?
Only going to legitimize nazism by diluting it (Score:2)
This is Americanism at its finest - grouping together under loosely defined definitions and then name-calling and bad-mouthing each other. This is what American politics brings to the table of democracy. And sadly, most of the times by force.
Alt-right is not Nazi, neo- or alt-. Liberals love to call everyone else Nazi, though, all [nytimes.com] the time [theguardian.com]. Nothing new.
The reason for this is that liberals love double-think. They not only think of themselves as "intellectual", they need to indulge in this kind of inaccurate propaganda to nudge "others" in the "right direction", and yet they don't think they are being used in the same way. The other thing communists world over want is to indoctrinate students even though it hasn't worked in long term anywhere.
I think it is time the moderates to wake up and realize the amount of propaganda that is constantly being poured into their ears. You will be surprised how much the rhetoric of Trump matches that of Marx. It is time reading became an important part of education and not your political correctness.
