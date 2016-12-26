Stories
Iran Air Gets 50% Discount from Boeing, Delta Cancels Dreamliner Order

n1 writes:

Boeing's deal to sell $16.6 billion worth of aircraft to Iran may be worth only half that.

The company put that figure on the Iran Air deal for 50 737 airplanes and 30 777s when it was finalized earlier this month. But Iran's deputy transport minister said Sunday that the amount it will pay Boeing (BA) will be nearer $8 billion.

"Given the type of orders and the specifications we have chosen, the value of the deal to buy 80 planes from Boeing is about 50% of that value," said Asghar Fakhreeyeh Kashan, according to official news agency IRNA.

Source: CNN

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Tuesday that in agreement with Boeing Co (BA.N) it would cancel an order for 18 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which it assumed as a part of its merger with Northwest Airlines.

The order is valued at more than $4 billion at current list prices. Delta, in its statement, did not disclose specific terms of the agreement. (bit.ly/2ibCr6f)

The airline, which acquired Northwest in 2008 for $2.6 billion in shares, said it would continue to take delivery of 737-900ER aircraft through 2019.

Source: Reuters

