Last week an article from the BBC said:
Google has said it is 'thinking deeply' about ways to improve search, after criticism over how some results - including ones discussing the Holocaust - were ranked.
[...] Google - which processes five billion searches a day - was keen to come up with a solution that was broadly applicable across all searches, rather than just those that have been noticed by users.
"It's very easy to take a search here and there and demand Google change something," explained Mr Sullivan, "and then the next day you find a different search and say, 'why didn't you fix that?' "
This week we see the results of their efforts: Google has modified PageRank to surface "more high-quality, credible content on the web":
Google's technology was changed again after people spoke out about how typing in "are Jews evil" in the autocorrect function resulted in offensive terms. Also, when people searched "who runs Hollywood?" the result, "Jews," was scrubbed last year. Google said its algorithm incorrectly gave "authority" to a site that suggested so because it was linked to over and over again.
But Heidi Beirich, intelligence project director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said Tuesday that Google has a long way to go to "clean up its act." While searching for "did the Holocaust happen?" no longer shows one white supremacist site at the top, searching for "is the Holocaust real?" still provides a site up high that claims it's a hoax.
Again with this shit? (Score:0)
Again with this shit? Didnt we just argue it a couple of hour or so ago?
Before anyone here starts labeling each other go read what a Nazi was. How they came about. Why did they end up where they were?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazism [wikipedia.org] [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_Party [wikipedia.org] [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Socialist_Program [wikipedia.org] [wikipedia.org]
Wars and hatred do not happen in isolation. It takes 2 to fight. Usually both 'sides' are wrong.
Also this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reductio_ad_Hitlerum [wikipedia.org]
If you want to shut these people down you show them for the fools they are. You shut them out and you only make them stronger.
Google controls all (Score:2)
And yet with all these improvements, the top 10 sites for many obscure searches I do are still content-less crap sites. The problem here is that one person's "better results" is another persons censorship.
Last week Google de-listed a site I frequent for fuck knows why. (Vetusware.com if you really want to know).
Google has an amazing amount of power. If they don't want you on the web, they can remove you at a press of a button.
Rampant paranoia (Score:2)
But Heidi Beirich, intelligence project director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said Tuesday that Google has a long way to go to "clean up its act."
So does the SPLC. They think everyone is a hate group. If you don't support a particular government agenda to benefit black people, you are a hate group. If you use a picture of a frog with Donald Trump, you're a hate group. I won't deny that Donald Trump is a hateful guy full of racist rhetoric but not everybody who delighted in being called "deplorable" for not being leftist is a racist.
And for those who are about to try to persuade me that "Mexican is not a race, therefore Trump is not a racist," fine, he's still a horse's butt.
Getting there! Still needs tuning. (Score:2)
I searched with Google Search for "The Holocaust is a lie."
https://www.google.com/search?q=%22The+Holocaust+is+a+lie.%22&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8 [google.com]
The top-ranking page informed me
What an arch-fabrication it is, what degree of absolute treachery, one that exceeds all limits of human deceit and corruption, that is this claim that there was an actual Holocaust against European Jews.
-- http://nodisinfo.com/holocaust-against-jews-is-a-total-lie-proof/ [nodisinfo.com]
However Google Search did helpfully suggest that I instead search for "the holocaust is a lie ice cream".
Re:breibart (Score:0)
3) Your opponents are effectively censored off the internet
Don't let them do this to you! Stand up for your ne0-nazi opinions, post under your actual user name! In fact, even better, use your real name and post your home address and the name of the bathhouse you frequent! That'll show them looser liberals what real al-t-white power looks like! (P.S., are you a "top" or a "bottom"?)
