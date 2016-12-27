from the it's-always-there-always-listening dept.
Warrant Filed for Amazon Echo Records in Arkansas Murder Case
Arkansas police filed what is believed to be the first request to retrieve information from an Amazon Echo device in a homicide investigation.
[...] Authorities charged Bates, 31, with murder earlier this year, but police in the Ozark city are now looking to find evidence on his Echo, according to The Information [paywalled].
[...] Amazon twice refused to hand over information requested by police, according to The Information, but gave them Bates' account information and purchase history.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it "will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us."
US Police Request Amazon Echo Data in Murder Case - Amazon Says No
US police have issued Amazon with two search warrants which they have refused. More info is available from the BBC.
Difficult one this. I wouldn't have a device like the Echo in my home. But I can understand why people would want the device. Should have Amazon given up the data on request?
Editor's note: Also at Engadget, USA Today, and The Verge.
Figures (Score:2)
Well, when you advertise your device as "always on, always listening", expect these kinds of requests. I will never own one.
Easy fix (Score:0)
Marry Alexa and claim spousal privilege.
