Police Seek Amazon Echo Data in Murder Case

posted by charon on Thursday December 29, @01:37PM
from the it's-always-there-always-listening dept.
Several SoylentNews readers have submitted this story:

Warrant Filed for Amazon Echo Records in Arkansas Murder Case

Booga1 writes:

Arkansas police filed what is believed to be the first request to retrieve information from an Amazon Echo device in a homicide investigation.

[...] Authorities charged Bates, 31, with murder earlier this year, but police in the Ozark city are now looking to find evidence on his Echo, according to The Information [paywalled].

[...] Amazon twice refused to hand over information requested by police, according to The Information, but gave them Bates' account information and purchase history.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it "will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us."

[Continues...]

US Police Request Amazon Echo Data in Murder Case - Amazon Says No

Webweasel writes:

US police have issued Amazon with two search warrants which they have refused. More info is available from the BBC.

Difficult one this. I wouldn't have a device like the Echo in my home. But I can understand why people would want the device. Should have Amazon given up the data on request?

Editor's note: Also at Engadget, USA Today, and The Verge.

  • Figures (Score:2)

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 29, @01:41PM (#447067)

    Well, when you advertise your device as "always on, always listening", expect these kinds of requests. I will never own one.

  • Easy fix (Score:0)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 29, @01:44PM (#447068)

    Marry Alexa and claim spousal privilege.