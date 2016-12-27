Stories
Toshiba Shares Plunge Ahead of Nuclear Investment Writedown

Saturday December 31, @09:27AM
from the fission-for-investments dept.
Business Techonomics

takyon writes:

Toshiba's investment into nuclear power is not paying off:

A looming writedown at Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has wiped almost $5 billion off its value in two days and prompted a credit rating downgrade on Wednesday, as the company grapples to plug a potential multi-billion dollar hole. Toshiba said late on Tuesday that cost overruns at a U.S. nuclear business it bought from Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI.N) last year, CB&I Stone & Webster, meant it could face 'several billion dollars' in charges, acknowledging a bruising overpayment.

It did not comment on whether that would wipe out its asset value and tip the company into negative net worth. Executives said it could take until February to pinpoint the exact impact.

Toshiba shares, however, took an immediate hit on Wednesday, falling 20 percent to hit the Tokyo exchange's daily downward limit. That follows a 12 percent drop on Monday after initial warnings from the group.

Investors fretted that a blow to the group's finances could even weaken its competitiveness in its core semiconductor business - specifically investment in 3D NAND, a new advanced type of flash memory - or result in firesales and dilutive share issues.

Firesales, you say? Buy-one-get-one SSDs!

Also at CNBC, WSJ, and BBC.

