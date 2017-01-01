from the rich-will-become-richer dept.
Rising temperatures due to climate change will strongly affect economic growth around the world, making some countries richer and some poorer.
Extreme heat, it turns out, is very bad for the economy. Crops fail. People work less, and are less productive when they do work.
That's why an increase in extremely hot days is one of the more worrisome prospects of climate change. To predict just how various countries might suffer or benefit, a team of scientists at Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley, have turned to historical records of how temperature affects key aspects of the economy. When they use this data to estimate how various countries will fare with a warming planet, the news isn't good.
Because poorer countries, including those in much of South America and Africa, already tend to be far hotter than what's ideal for economic growth, the effect of rising temperatures will be particularly damaging to them. Average income for the world's poorest 60 percent of people by century's end will be 70 percent below what it would have been without climate change, conclude Hsiang and his coauthors in a recent Nature paper. The result of the rising temperatures, he says, "will be a huge redistribution of wealth from the global poor to the wealthy."
This is a prediction, not a fact (Score:3, Insightful)
Climate change today is not understood enough to be able to precisely predict how much some countries will warm up and have less rainfall. Countries that are already in bad shape, due to political turmoil as many in Africa are, will still be in bad shape. Others that have the resources to build delsalinators, and move as much water inland as needed, will do well now matter what the climate is. People will adapt accordingly.
No Problem (Score:2)
Here in the ol US of A we have this magic orange haired guy whos going to fix all that real soon.
All those hoaxes will all disappear and he'll do that all by himself.
I know cause we all heard him say so.
His super management team is lead by Helen Waite.
She's who you go to see now.
"Suppose you were an idiot...and suppose you were a member of Congress...but I repeat myself."
