Have you ever wondered how much it costs to recruit a new programmer? The numbers may surprise you.

The most common cost of recruiting a developer which comes to mind is a recruitment agency fee, but it’s just a starter. In the IT world, where there is a talent shortage, hiring a new programmer (or any tech talent) increases in cost and effort as time goes on. The better a programmer is, the more expensive it gets. The best ones are like superstars with their own agents. Employee turnover is a huge problem for most companies and long-time employment is almost unreal. According to the 2015 Recruiter Survey, the average employee tenure is below 6 years; 30% of people change their job in 1-3 years and 29% in 4-6 years. Quarsh’s research gives even more dreadful numbers – 20% of new hires leave in 12 months!

Even with low turn-over you need to be prepared for recruitment costs. These studies show that 79% of the workforce keep their resumes up-to-date and 63% have updated their LinkedIn profile just in case. Are you sure your employees won’t quit on you?