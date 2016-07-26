from the who-knew-what-when dept.
To date, the only public evidence that the Russian government was responsible for hacks of the DNC and key Democratic figures has been circumstantial and far short of conclusive, courtesy of private research firms with a financial stake in such claims. Multiple federal agencies now claim certainty about the Kremlin connection, but they have yet to make public the basis for their beliefs.
Now, a never-before-published top-secret document provided by whistleblower Edward Snowden suggests the NSA has a way of collecting evidence of Russian hacks, because the agency tracked a similar hack before in the case of a prominent Russian journalist, who was also a U.S. citizen.
[...] NSA whistleblowers have so far given the best idea of what the NSA's signals intelligence on Russia, today or in 2005, could look like. Earlier this year, Snowden tweeted that if the Russian government was indeed behind the hacking of the Democrats, the NSA most likely has the goods, noting that XKEYSCORE, a sort of global SIGINT search engine, "makes following exfiltrated data easy. I did this personally against Chinese ops." Snowden went so far as to say that nailing down this sort of SIGINT hacker attribution "is the only case in which mass surveillance has actually proven effective."
https://theintercept.com/2016/12/29/top-secret-snowden-document-reveals-what-the-nsa-knew-about-previous-russian-hacking/
Hacking by proxy? (Score:1)
Maybe someone has hacked into Russian govt. computers or routers and is using them to hack US govt.
re Questions (Score:2)
I suspect that there are things going on deep inside the government apparatus, things we will never learn. (Or in the best case, they will be made public after we are dead.)
According to the news [vice.com], Podesta was hacked back in March 2016 and a report [secureworks.com] about it was published in June, 2016. Why the hell wait until after the elections to impose sanctions?
Once Wikileaks started releasing the emails in October, 2016 I would understand that some might be cautious about disrupting the election but back in June or March, it could have been done with enough time to repair any damage to the electoral process.
Now Snowden (God bless him) comes out saying the agencies have a way of following exfiltrated data but the report linked previously, clearly states that the hackers were careless and left some active accounts which were used to track them. What gives? Did the CIA use some secret process to identify them or were they simply careless and were easily identified?
Perhaps they were careless on purpose?
