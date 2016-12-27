from the still-keep-your-hands-on-the-wheel dept.
From Electrek.co:
Just a few weeks ago, we published a report about how Tesla's new radar technology for the Autopilot is already proving useful in some potentially dangerous situations. We now have a new piece of evidence that is so spectacularly clear that it's worth updating that report.
The video of an accident on the highway in the Netherlands caught on the dashcam of a Tesla Model X shows the Autopilot's forward collision warning predicting an accident before it could be detected by the driver.
[...] In the video embedded below, we can hear the Tesla Autopilot's Forward Collision Warning sending out an alert for seemingly no reason, but a fraction of a second later we understand why when the vehicle in front of the Tesla crashes into an SUV that wasn't visible from the standpoint of the Tesla driver, but apparently it was for the Autopilot's radar.
Avoidable anyhow (Score:2)
You can see the brake light go on through the next car's window, so if the Tesla driver was paying attention he could have seen it. Still, he apparently didn't, so nice job, Tesla!
situational awareness ftw (Score:2)
Yeah, sounds great... i'd love to know what's going on in traffic further ahead than the car in front of me; sensors looking at the blind spot, review camera for backing up. Radar to see through trees so as you nose out into traffic from a hidden driveway you'd know what's coming before you can 'see it' etc etc. We'd all avoid more accidents if we had more situational awareness.
Race car drivers -- have a crew that is constantly feeding it situational information about the road ahead... Rally racers have a co-pilot/navigator feeding them all kinds of information.
This is really an endorsement for more information, and I don't think anyone can disagree in the value of that. I've avoided accidents by seeing a situation develop in the vehicles ahead; I've braked in response to developing situations before the vehicle in front of me many times... but sometimes the vehicle in front of me is a big truck or the road is gently turning right, so i can't see further ahead. Radar assistance, HUD, collision alerts.. all sound like good ideas.
The 'autopilot' angle is more superfluous IMO.
