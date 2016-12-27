Just a few weeks ago, we published a report about how Tesla's new radar technology for the Autopilot is already proving useful in some potentially dangerous situations. We now have a new piece of evidence that is so spectacularly clear that it's worth updating that report.

The video of an accident on the highway in the Netherlands caught on the dashcam of a Tesla Model X shows the Autopilot's forward collision warning predicting an accident before it could be detected by the driver.

[...] In the video embedded below, we can hear the Tesla Autopilot's Forward Collision Warning sending out an alert for seemingly no reason, but a fraction of a second later we understand why when the vehicle in front of the Tesla crashes into an SUV that wasn't visible from the standpoint of the Tesla driver, but apparently it was for the Autopilot's radar.