16/12/30/133254 story
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday January 01, @02:03AM
from the argueing-about-brown-lettuce dept.
from the argueing-about-brown-lettuce dept.
Most people don't buy a jar of relish every week. But when they decide to buy one from Ocado—the world's largest online-only grocery retailer—they don't have to scrabble at the back of the store. Instead, they call on robots and artificial intelligence to have it delivered to their door.
Ocado claims that its 350,000-square-foot warehouse in Dorden, near the U.K.'s second city of Birmingham, is more heavily automated than Amazon's warehouse facilities. The company's task is certainly more challenging in many respects: most of the 48,000 lines of goods that it sells are perishable, and many must be chilled or frozen. Some, such as sushi, must be delivered on the same day they arrive in the warehouse.
What if the produce is buggy?
The Robotic Grocery Store of the Future Is Here | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
What if the produce is buggy? (Score:2)
Well you file a bug report or they'll charge you extra for the protein!
Reply to This