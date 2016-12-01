Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Here’s What a “Digital Miranda Warning” Might Look Like

posted by janrinok on Sunday January 01, @05:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the ...-you-have-the-right-not-to-disclose-your-password... dept.
Digital Liberty

Phoenix666 writes:

In the half-century since the Miranda decision, a lot has changed. For one, many of us carry smartphones containing a rich trove of personal data in our pockets that might interest law enforcement. In fact, it wasn't until 2014 that police officers nationwide were specifically ordered not to search people's phones without a warrant during an arrest.

In 1966, no one envisioned a world where we carried powerful computers in our pockets, so it's time for an update to the Miranda warning. A modernized version would need to make clear not only that anyone can refuse to speak, but that speaking might involve inputting a passcode to open up a phone. After speaking with several legal experts, here's our "digital Miranda," based on our best understanding of current law.

Original Submission


«  IVF Error May Have Affected 26 Dutch Women
Here’s What a “Digital Miranda Warning” Might Look Like | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.