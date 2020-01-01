16/12/30/1610254 story
Pan Pan, the world's oldest male panda has died in China aged 31, six months after being diagnosed with cancer.
His more than 130 descendants account for a quarter of the world's captive-bred panda population.
Born in the wild in Sichuan in China, he was taken into captivity when he was just a few months old.
The world's oldest female panda is currently 36-year-old Basi, who also lives in China, after Jia Jia died aged 38 in Hong Kong in October.
Wild pandas usually live to about 20.
