Pan Pan, the world's oldest male panda has died in China aged 31, six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

His more than 130 descendants account for a quarter of the world's captive-bred panda population.

Born in the wild in Sichuan in China, he was taken into captivity when he was just a few months old.

The world's oldest female panda is currently 36-year-old Basi, who also lives in China, after Jia Jia died aged 38 in Hong Kong in October.

Wild pandas usually live to about 20.